How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 12, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) scores a run on a sacrifice fly hit by right fielder Randal Grichuk (not pictured) during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Guardians' .250 batting average is ninth-best in the league.
  • The Guardians rank 19th in runs scored with 260, 4.6 per game.
  • The Guardians rank 15th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies have scored 274 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez paces the Guardians in home runs (16), runs batted in (59) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .297.
  • Ramirez is fifth in home runs and first in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Myles Straw is batting .222 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.
  • Straw is 359th in homers and 320th in RBI so far this season.
  • Owen Miller is hitting .266 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
  • Andres Gimenez is batting .303 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 42.
  • Cron's home run total puts him 14th in the big leagues, and he ranks eighth in RBI.
  • Blackmon has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .431 on the year.
  • Blackmon is 44th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 50th in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .256/.352/.388 this season for the Rockies.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .263 with an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Guardians and Rockies Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Rangers

W 4-0

Home

6/9/2022

Athletics

W 8-4

Home

6/10/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

6/11/2022

Athletics

L 10-5

Home

6/12/2022

Athletics

W 6-3

Home

6/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/17/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/18/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/19/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

6/10/2022

Padres

L 9-0

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

6/12/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

6/14/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/15/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/16/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/19/2022

Padres

-

Home

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
