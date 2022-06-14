How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Guardians' .250 batting average is ninth-best in the league.
- The Guardians rank 19th in runs scored with 260, 4.6 per game.
- The Guardians rank 15th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- The Rockies have scored 274 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez paces the Guardians in home runs (16), runs batted in (59) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .297.
- Ramirez is fifth in home runs and first in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Myles Straw is batting .222 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.
- Straw is 359th in homers and 320th in RBI so far this season.
- Owen Miller is hitting .266 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Andres Gimenez is batting .303 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 42.
- Cron's home run total puts him 14th in the big leagues, and he ranks eighth in RBI.
- Blackmon has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .431 on the year.
- Blackmon is 44th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 50th in RBI.
- Connor Joe is slashing .256/.352/.388 this season for the Rockies.
- Brendan Rodgers is batting .263 with an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
Guardians and Rockies Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/8/2022
Rangers
W 4-0
Home
6/9/2022
Athletics
W 8-4
Home
6/10/2022
Athletics
W 3-2
Home
6/11/2022
Athletics
L 10-5
Home
6/12/2022
Athletics
W 6-3
Home
6/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/17/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/18/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/19/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/9/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Away
6/10/2022
Padres
L 9-0
Away
6/11/2022
Padres
L 2-1
Away
6/11/2022
Padres
W 6-2
Away
6/12/2022
Padres
W 4-2
Away
6/14/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/15/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/16/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/17/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/18/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/19/2022
Padres
-
Home
