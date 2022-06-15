How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies take the field against Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field on Wednesday, at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rockies vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .257 batting average.

The Rockies rank 12th in runs scored with 277, 4.5 per game.

The Rockies rank ninth in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Guardians' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

The Guardians have scored 264 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron paces the Rockies with 14 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 43.

Of all major league batters, Cron is 24th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Blackmon is hitting .251 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Blackmon is 38th in home runs and 40th in RBI so far this year.

Connor Joe has nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 32 walks while batting .254.

Brendan Rodgers has 12 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .257.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in batting average (.300), home runs (16) and runs batted in (62) this season.

Ramirez's home run total places him sixth in the big leagues, and he is first in RBI.

Josh Naylor has 39 hits and an OBP of .340 to go with a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Naylor is 74th in homers and 40th in RBI.

Myles Straw has 46 hits this season and a slash line of .217/.311/.269.

Owen Miller has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .412 on the year.

Rockies and Guardians Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Padres L 9-0 Away 6/11/2022 Padres L 2-1 Away 6/11/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/12/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/14/2022 Guardians L 4-3 Home 6/15/2022 Guardians - Home 6/16/2022 Guardians - Home 6/17/2022 Padres - Home 6/18/2022 Padres - Home 6/19/2022 Padres - Home 6/21/2022 Marlins - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Athletics W 8-4 Home 6/10/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 6/11/2022 Athletics L 10-5 Home 6/12/2022 Athletics W 6-3 Home 6/14/2022 Rockies W 4-3 Away 6/15/2022 Rockies - Away 6/16/2022 Rockies - Away 6/17/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/18/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/19/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/21/2022 Twins - Away

