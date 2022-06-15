How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies take the field against Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field on Wednesday, at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV

Rockies vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .257 batting average.
  • The Rockies rank 12th in runs scored with 277, 4.5 per game.
  • The Rockies rank ninth in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Guardians' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
  • The Guardians have scored 264 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron paces the Rockies with 14 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 43.
  • Of all major league batters, Cron is 24th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
  • Blackmon is hitting .251 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Blackmon is 38th in home runs and 40th in RBI so far this year.
  • Connor Joe has nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 32 walks while batting .254.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 12 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .257.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in batting average (.300), home runs (16) and runs batted in (62) this season.
  • Ramirez's home run total places him sixth in the big leagues, and he is first in RBI.
  • Josh Naylor has 39 hits and an OBP of .340 to go with a slugging percentage of .489 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Naylor is 74th in homers and 40th in RBI.
  • Myles Straw has 46 hits this season and a slash line of .217/.311/.269.
  • Owen Miller has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .412 on the year.

Rockies and Guardians Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Padres

L 9-0

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

6/12/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

6/14/2022

Guardians

L 4-3

Home

6/15/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/16/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/19/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/21/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Athletics

W 8-4

Home

6/10/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

6/11/2022

Athletics

L 10-5

Home

6/12/2022

Athletics

W 6-3

Home

6/14/2022

Rockies

W 4-3

Away

6/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/17/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/18/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/19/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/21/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

