How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians face C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Guardians' .252 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the No. 17 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (271 total runs).
  • The Guardians are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Rockies rank third in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 282 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez paces the Guardians in home runs (16), runs batted in (62) and has posted a team-high batting average of .312.
  • In all of baseball, Ramirez is seventh in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Owen Miller has 16 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .263.
  • Miller is 173rd in homers in baseball and 58th in RBI.
  • Josh Naylor is hitting .276 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.
  • Andres Gimenez is hitting .302 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs (14) and runs batted in (43) this season while batting .289.
  • Cron ranks 16th in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 58 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .439 on the year.
  • Blackmon is currently 41st in home runs and 42nd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Connor Joe has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .405 on the year.

Guardians and Rockies Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

6/11/2022

Athletics

L 10-5

Home

6/12/2022

Athletics

W 6-3

Home

6/14/2022

Rockies

W 4-3

Away

6/15/2022

Rockies

W 7-5

Away

6/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/17/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/18/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/19/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/21/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/22/2022

Twins

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

6/12/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

6/14/2022

Guardians

L 4-3

Home

6/15/2022

Guardians

L 7-5

Home

6/16/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/19/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/21/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

-

Away

How To Watch

June
16
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
