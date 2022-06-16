How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians face C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guardians vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Guardians' .252 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

The Guardians have the No. 17 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (271 total runs).

The Guardians are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Rockies rank third in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored 282 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez paces the Guardians in home runs (16), runs batted in (62) and has posted a team-high batting average of .312.

In all of baseball, Ramirez is seventh in home runs and first in RBI.

Owen Miller has 16 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .263.

Miller is 173rd in homers in baseball and 58th in RBI.

Josh Naylor is hitting .276 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .302 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs (14) and runs batted in (43) this season while batting .289.

Cron ranks 16th in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 58 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .439 on the year.

Blackmon is currently 41st in home runs and 42nd in RBI in the major leagues.

Connor Joe has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .405 on the year.

Guardians and Rockies Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 6/11/2022 Athletics L 10-5 Home 6/12/2022 Athletics W 6-3 Home 6/14/2022 Rockies W 4-3 Away 6/15/2022 Rockies W 7-5 Away 6/16/2022 Rockies - Away 6/17/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/18/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/19/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/21/2022 Twins - Away 6/22/2022 Twins - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Padres L 2-1 Away 6/11/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/12/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/14/2022 Guardians L 4-3 Home 6/15/2022 Guardians L 7-5 Home 6/16/2022 Guardians - Home 6/17/2022 Padres - Home 6/18/2022 Padres - Home 6/19/2022 Padres - Home 6/21/2022 Marlins - Away 6/22/2022 Marlins - Away

Regional restrictions apply.