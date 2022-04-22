How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Apr 21, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Meadows and C.J. Cron will be among the stars on display when the Detroit Tigers face the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Tigers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.210).

The Tigers have the No. 27 offense in MLB action scoring 3.0 runs per game (36 total runs).

The Tigers' .304 on-base percentage ranks 17th in the league.

The Rockies' .282 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 62 total runs this season.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .347.

Tigers Impact Players

Meadows is batting .306 with a double, a triple and six walks.

Among all hitters in baseball, Meadows is 196th in homers and 114th in RBI.

Spencer Torkelson has hit two home runs with five RBI. Each lead his team.

Torkelson ranks 35th in home runs in baseball and 80th in RBI.

Miguel Cabrera paces the Tigers with a team-high batting average of .308.

Victor Reyes is hitting .261 with a double, a triple and two walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs with six and runs batted in with 16.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total ranks first and his RBI tally is second.

Connor Joe is batting .349 to lead Colorado this season.

Joe is currently 35th in home runs and 114th in RBI in the major leagues.

Kris Bryant's batting average of .349 leads all Colorado hitters this season.

Ryan McMahon has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .326. He's slugging .425 on the year.

Tigers and Rockies Schedules

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Royals W 2-1 Away 4/16/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 4/19/2022 Yankees L 4-2 Home 4/20/2022 Yankees L 5-3 Home 4/21/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Home 4/22/2022 Rockies - Home 4/23/2022 Rockies - Home 4/24/2022 Rockies - Home 4/26/2022 Twins - Away 4/27/2022 Twins - Away 4/28/2022 Twins - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Cubs W 9-6 Home 4/17/2022 Cubs L 6-4 Home 4/18/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Home 4/19/2022 Phillies W 6-5 Home 4/20/2022 Phillies L 9-6 Home 4/22/2022 Tigers - Away 4/23/2022 Tigers - Away 4/24/2022 Tigers - Away 4/25/2022 Phillies - Away 4/26/2022 Phillies - Away 4/27/2022 Phillies - Away

