How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 21, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Meadows and C.J. Cron will be among the stars on display when the Detroit Tigers face the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Tigers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.210).
  • The Tigers have the No. 27 offense in MLB action scoring 3.0 runs per game (36 total runs).
  • The Tigers' .304 on-base percentage ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Rockies' .282 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 62 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .347.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Meadows is batting .306 with a double, a triple and six walks.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Meadows is 196th in homers and 114th in RBI.
  • Spencer Torkelson has hit two home runs with five RBI. Each lead his team.
  • Torkelson ranks 35th in home runs in baseball and 80th in RBI.
  • Miguel Cabrera paces the Tigers with a team-high batting average of .308.
  • Victor Reyes is hitting .261 with a double, a triple and two walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with six and runs batted in with 16.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total ranks first and his RBI tally is second.
  • Connor Joe is batting .349 to lead Colorado this season.
  • Joe is currently 35th in home runs and 114th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Kris Bryant's batting average of .349 leads all Colorado hitters this season.
  • Ryan McMahon has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .326. He's slugging .425 on the year.

Tigers and Rockies Schedules

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Royals

W 2-1

Away

4/16/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Away

4/19/2022

Yankees

L 4-2

Home

4/20/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Home

4/21/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Home

4/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/27/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/28/2022

Twins

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Cubs

W 9-6

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

L 6-4

Home

4/18/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Home

4/19/2022

Phillies

W 6-5

Home

4/20/2022

Phillies

L 9-6

Home

4/22/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 21, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Apr 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) after their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) and Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) celebrate a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) and Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) celebrate a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Game 3: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends on the play during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy