How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Robbie Grossman and C.J. Cron will be among the stars on display when the Detroit Tigers play the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Tigers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Tigers' .210 batting average ranks 22nd in the league.

The Tigers are the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging three runs per game (36 total).

The Tigers rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .282 batting average.

The Rockies have scored 62 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

No team gets on base better than the Rockies, who have a league-best .347 OBP this season.

Tigers Impact Players

Austin Meadows is hitting .306 with a double, a triple and six walks, while getting on base at a rate of .419.

In all of baseball, Meadows ranks 204th in homers and 129th in RBI.

Spencer Torkelson been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with two home runs and five RBI.

Among all MLB batters, Torkelson ranks 40th in home runs and 91st in RBI.

Miguel Cabrera has racked up a team-high batting average of .308.

Eric Haase has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .160.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs with six and runs batted in with 16.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total is first and his RBI tally is second.

Connor Joe's batting average of .349 leads all Colorado hitters this season.

Joe is currently 40th in homers and 129th in RBI in the big leagues.

Kris Bryant is batting .349 to lead Colorado this season.

Ryan McMahon is batting .225 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Tigers and Rockies Schedules

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Royals W 2-1 Away 4/16/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 4/19/2022 Yankees L 4-2 Home 4/20/2022 Yankees L 5-3 Home 4/21/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Home 4/23/2022 Rockies - Home 4/23/2022 Rockies - Home 4/24/2022 Rockies - Home 4/26/2022 Twins - Away 4/27/2022 Twins - Away 4/28/2022 Twins - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Cubs W 9-6 Home 4/17/2022 Cubs L 6-4 Home 4/18/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Home 4/19/2022 Phillies W 6-5 Home 4/20/2022 Phillies L 9-6 Home 4/23/2022 Tigers - Away 4/23/2022 Tigers - Away 4/24/2022 Tigers - Away 4/25/2022 Phillies - Away 4/26/2022 Phillies - Away 4/27/2022 Phillies - Away

