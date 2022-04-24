Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and projected starter Chad Kuhl on Sunday at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Tigers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Tigers rank 15th in MLB with a .233 batting average.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in runs scored with 51, 3.6 per game.
- The Tigers rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Rockies rank third in MLB with a .268 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 65 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
Tigers Impact Players
- The Tigers are lead in runs batted in by Austin Meadows with a mark of eight, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .333.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Meadows ranks 221st in home runs and 40th in RBI.
- Spencer Torkelson has hit three home runs with eight runs batted in. Each tops in the lineup.
- Torkelson ranks 19th in home runs and 40th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Miguel Cabrera is hitting .319 with two doubles and four walks.
- Robbie Grossman is hitting .286 with a double and seven walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (six) and runs batted in (16) this season while batting .286.
- Among all batters in MLB, Cron is first in homers and third in RBI.
- Connor Joe's batting average of .333 leads all Colorado hitters this season.
- Joe ranks 19th in homers and 118th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Kris Bryant has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .306/.357/.388.
- Charlie Blackmon has 10 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
Tigers and Rockies Schedules
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Yankees
L 4-2
Home
4/20/2022
Yankees
L 5-3
Home
4/21/2022
Yankees
W 3-0
Home
4/23/2022
Rockies
W 13-0
Home
4/23/2022
Rockies
L 3-2
Home
4/24/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/26/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/27/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/28/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/18/2022
Phillies
W 4-1
Home
4/19/2022
Phillies
W 6-5
Home
4/20/2022
Phillies
L 9-6
Home
4/23/2022
Tigers
L 13-0
Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Away
4/24/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/25/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/26/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/27/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
-
Home
