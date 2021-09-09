How to Watch Rockies at Phillies

As the Phillies continue pushing for a spot in the postseason, they will take on the Rockies on Thursday in an intriguing matchup.

At first glance, this matchup may not look like it has postseason implications. Neither the Colorado Rockies nor Philadelphia Phillies are considered legitimate World Series contenders right now. However, the Phillies are slowly pushing for a spot in the postseason which makes their games worth watching.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can live stream the Rockies at Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their last 10 games, the Phillies have gone 6-4. That includes the two straight losses to the Milwaukee Brewers they are coming off of in their last series. As for the Rockies, they are just 63-77, and their postseason hopes have long been gone.

Heading into this series, the Phillies are just 2 1/2 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East division. They are also three games behind the San Diego Padres for the second wild-card spot in the NL. Needless to say, this is a big game for them.

This is going to be an intriguing series. The Phillies appear to be the better team on paper, but the Rockies are not a pushover. If Philadelphia wants to get into the postseason, these are the games that it has to win.

With a big game on the line, the Phillies will give the start to Ranger Suarez (6-4, 1.38 ERA). On the other side of the diamond, the Rockies will start Antonio Senzatela (4-9, 4.16 ERA) on the mound.

Regional restrictions may apply.