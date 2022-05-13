How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals will meet on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with C.J. Cron and Andrew Benintendi among those expected to step up at the plate.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rockies vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Rockies' .257 batting average leads MLB.

The Rockies have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (133 total runs).

The Rockies are fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .217 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Royals have scored 92 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .283 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron has a team-high nine home runs and has driven in 24 runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is third in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Connor Joe has five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .291.

Joe ranks 57th in home runs and 120th in RBI in the big leagues.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .219 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Jose Iglesias leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .319.

Royals Impact Players

Benintendi leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 12 while batting .314, which is also best on the team.

Benintendi ranks 207th in homers and 103rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Hunter Dozier has collected 24 hits this season and has an OBP of .301. He's slugging .448 on the year.

Dozier ranks 84th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 212th in RBI.

Salvador Perez's five home runs lead all Kansas City hitters, and he's slugging .391.

Michael A. Taylor is batting .207 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .280 this season.

Rockies and Royals Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-1 Away 5/8/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-0 Away 5/9/2022 Giants L 8-5 Away 5/10/2022 Giants L 9-2 Away 5/11/2022 Giants L 7-1 Away 5/13/2022 Royals - Home 5/14/2022 Royals - Home 5/15/2022 Royals - Home 5/16/2022 Giants - Home 5/17/2022 Giants - Home 5/18/2022 Giants - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Orioles L 4-2 Away 5/9/2022 Orioles L 6-1 Away 5/10/2022 Rangers L 6-4 Away 5/11/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 5/12/2022 Rangers L 3-1 Away 5/13/2022 Rockies - Away 5/14/2022 Rockies - Away 5/15/2022 Rockies - Away 5/16/2022 White Sox - Home 5/17/2022 White Sox - Home 5/17/2022 White Sox - Home

