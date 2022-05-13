How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals will meet on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with C.J. Cron and Andrew Benintendi among those expected to step up at the plate.
Rockies vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rockies vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Rockies' .257 batting average leads MLB.
- The Rockies have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (133 total runs).
- The Rockies are fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Royals have a team batting average of just .217 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Royals have scored 92 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .283 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron has a team-high nine home runs and has driven in 24 runs.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is third in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Connor Joe has five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .291.
- Joe ranks 57th in home runs and 120th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon is hitting .219 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Jose Iglesias leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .319.
Royals Impact Players
- Benintendi leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 12 while batting .314, which is also best on the team.
- Benintendi ranks 207th in homers and 103rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Hunter Dozier has collected 24 hits this season and has an OBP of .301. He's slugging .448 on the year.
- Dozier ranks 84th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 212th in RBI.
- Salvador Perez's five home runs lead all Kansas City hitters, and he's slugging .391.
- Michael A. Taylor is batting .207 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .280 this season.
Rockies and Royals Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-1
Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-0
Away
5/9/2022
Giants
L 8-5
Away
5/10/2022
Giants
L 9-2
Away
5/11/2022
Giants
L 7-1
Away
5/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/16/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Orioles
L 4-2
Away
5/9/2022
Orioles
L 6-1
Away
5/10/2022
Rangers
L 6-4
Away
5/11/2022
Rangers
W 8-2
Away
5/12/2022
Rangers
L 3-1
Away
5/13/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/16/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
13
2022
Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)