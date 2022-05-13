How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals will meet on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with C.J. Cron and Andrew Benintendi among those expected to step up at the plate.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Rockies' .257 batting average leads MLB.
  • The Rockies have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (133 total runs).
  • The Rockies are fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of just .217 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals have scored 92 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Royals have an OBP of just .283 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron has a team-high nine home runs and has driven in 24 runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is third in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .291.
  • Joe ranks 57th in home runs and 120th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon is hitting .219 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Jose Iglesias leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .319.

Royals Impact Players

  • Benintendi leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 12 while batting .314, which is also best on the team.
  • Benintendi ranks 207th in homers and 103rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Hunter Dozier has collected 24 hits this season and has an OBP of .301. He's slugging .448 on the year.
  • Dozier ranks 84th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 212th in RBI.
  • Salvador Perez's five home runs lead all Kansas City hitters, and he's slugging .391.
  • Michael A. Taylor is batting .207 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .280 this season.

Rockies and Royals Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-1

Away

5/8/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-0

Away

5/9/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

5/10/2022

Giants

L 9-2

Away

5/11/2022

Giants

L 7-1

Away

5/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/16/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Orioles

L 4-2

Away

5/9/2022

Orioles

L 6-1

Away

5/10/2022

Rangers

L 6-4

Away

5/11/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

5/12/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

5/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/16/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
