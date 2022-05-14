How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon (1) runs for second base after taking a lead off against Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon (1) runs for second base after taking a lead off against Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies will meet Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rockies vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Rockies lead the league with a .259 batting average.
  • The Rockies score the 10th-most runs in baseball (143 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Rockies rank fifth in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals' .225 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 106 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
  • The Royals have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.289).

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads the Rockies with nine home runs and runs batted in, driving in 24.
  • In all of baseball, Cron is fifth in home runs and eighth in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .291.
  • Joe is 57th in home runs and 133rd in RBI in the majors.
  • Charlie Blackmon is hitting .218 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Jose Iglesias paces the Rockies with a .316 batting average.

Royals Impact Players

  • Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in batting average (.324) and runs batted in (15) this season.
  • Benintendi ranks 139th in home runs and 65th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Dozier is batting .287 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .485 this season.
  • Dozier is 94th in homers and 196th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Michael A. Taylor is slashing .233/.330/.314 this season for the Royals.
  • Salvador Perez is slugging .397 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 12 runs.

Rockies and Royals Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-0

Away

5/9/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

5/10/2022

Giants

L 9-2

Away

5/11/2022

Giants

L 7-1

Away

5/13/2022

Royals

L 14-10

Home

5/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/16/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Orioles

L 6-1

Away

5/10/2022

Rangers

L 6-4

Away

5/11/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

5/12/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

5/13/2022

Rockies

W 14-10

Away

5/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/16/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon (1) runs for second base after taking a lead off against Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon (1) runs for second base after taking a lead off against Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
May 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
May 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Apr 30, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) jumps for the ball against Columbus Crew midfielder Marlon Hairston (17) in the second half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Leah Stauffer-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Inter Miami CF vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
OWN
entertainment

How to Watch Love & Marriage: D.C Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football: Glacier Boyz vs Beasts

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
imago0048043949h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs San Luis

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

Pac-12 Track & Field stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy