How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies will meet Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Rockies lead the league with a .259 batting average.
- The Rockies score the 10th-most runs in baseball (143 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Rockies rank fifth in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Royals' .225 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 106 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
- The Royals have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.289).
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads the Rockies with nine home runs and runs batted in, driving in 24.
- In all of baseball, Cron is fifth in home runs and eighth in RBI.
- Connor Joe has five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .291.
- Joe is 57th in home runs and 133rd in RBI in the majors.
- Charlie Blackmon is hitting .218 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Jose Iglesias paces the Rockies with a .316 batting average.
Royals Impact Players
- Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in batting average (.324) and runs batted in (15) this season.
- Benintendi ranks 139th in home runs and 65th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Dozier is batting .287 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .485 this season.
- Dozier is 94th in homers and 196th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Michael A. Taylor is slashing .233/.330/.314 this season for the Royals.
- Salvador Perez is slugging .397 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 12 runs.
Rockies and Royals Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-0
Away
5/9/2022
Giants
L 8-5
Away
5/10/2022
Giants
L 9-2
Away
5/11/2022
Giants
L 7-1
Away
5/13/2022
Royals
L 14-10
Home
5/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/16/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/20/2022
Mets
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Orioles
L 6-1
Away
5/10/2022
Rangers
L 6-4
Away
5/11/2022
Rangers
W 8-2
Away
5/12/2022
Rangers
L 3-1
Away
5/13/2022
Rockies
W 14-10
Away
5/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/16/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/18/2022
White Sox
-
Home
