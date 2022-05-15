How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies will look to out-hit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rockies vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Rockies have a league-high .261 batting average.
  • The Rockies are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (153 total).
  • The Rockies are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Royals' .223 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
  • The Royals have scored 110 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .286.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (24).
  • Cron's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he is ninth in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .283.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Joe ranks 60th in homers and 139th in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .217 with six doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
  • Jose Iglesias leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .313.

Royals Impact Players

  • Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in batting average (.316) and runs batted in (15) this season.
  • Benintendi is 144th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Hunter Dozier has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .476 on the year.
  • Dozier is 97th in home runs and 201st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Salvador Perez is slugging .419 this season, with a team-high six home runs. He's also collected 14 RBI.
  • Michael A. Taylor is batting .236 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.

Rockies and Royals Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

5/10/2022

Giants

L 9-2

Away

5/11/2022

Giants

L 7-1

Away

5/13/2022

Royals

L 14-10

Home

5/14/2022

Royals

W 10-4

Home

5/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/16/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Rangers

L 6-4

Away

5/11/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

5/12/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

5/13/2022

Rockies

W 14-10

Away

5/14/2022

Rockies

L 10-4

Away

5/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/16/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

