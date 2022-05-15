How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies will look to out-hit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rockies vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Rockies have a league-high .261 batting average.
- The Rockies are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (153 total).
- The Rockies are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Royals' .223 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- The Royals have scored 110 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .286.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (24).
- Cron's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he is ninth in RBI.
- Connor Joe has five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .283.
- Of all MLB hitters, Joe ranks 60th in homers and 139th in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .217 with six doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Jose Iglesias leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .313.
Royals Impact Players
- Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in batting average (.316) and runs batted in (15) this season.
- Benintendi is 144th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Hunter Dozier has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .476 on the year.
- Dozier is 97th in home runs and 201st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Salvador Perez is slugging .419 this season, with a team-high six home runs. He's also collected 14 RBI.
- Michael A. Taylor is batting .236 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.
Rockies and Royals Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Giants
L 8-5
Away
5/10/2022
Giants
L 9-2
Away
5/11/2022
Giants
L 7-1
Away
5/13/2022
Royals
L 14-10
Home
5/14/2022
Royals
W 10-4
Home
5/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/16/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/20/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/21/2022
Mets
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Rangers
L 6-4
Away
5/11/2022
Rangers
W 8-2
Away
5/12/2022
Rangers
L 3-1
Away
5/13/2022
Rockies
W 14-10
Away
5/14/2022
Rockies
L 10-4
Away
5/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/16/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/18/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/19/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
15
2022
Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)