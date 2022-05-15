How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies will look to out-hit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rockies vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Rockies have a league-high .261 batting average.

The Rockies are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (153 total).

The Rockies are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Royals' .223 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

The Royals have scored 110 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .286.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (24).

Cron's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he is ninth in RBI.

Connor Joe has five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .283.

Of all MLB hitters, Joe ranks 60th in homers and 139th in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .217 with six doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Jose Iglesias leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .313.

Royals Impact Players

Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in batting average (.316) and runs batted in (15) this season.

Benintendi is 144th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Hunter Dozier has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .476 on the year.

Dozier is 97th in home runs and 201st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Salvador Perez is slugging .419 this season, with a team-high six home runs. He's also collected 14 RBI.

Michael A. Taylor is batting .236 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.

Rockies and Royals Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Giants L 8-5 Away 5/10/2022 Giants L 9-2 Away 5/11/2022 Giants L 7-1 Away 5/13/2022 Royals L 14-10 Home 5/14/2022 Royals W 10-4 Home 5/15/2022 Royals - Home 5/16/2022 Giants - Home 5/17/2022 Giants - Home 5/18/2022 Giants - Home 5/20/2022 Mets - Home 5/21/2022 Mets - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Rangers L 6-4 Away 5/11/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 5/12/2022 Rangers L 3-1 Away 5/13/2022 Rockies W 14-10 Away 5/14/2022 Rockies L 10-4 Away 5/15/2022 Rockies - Away 5/16/2022 White Sox - Home 5/17/2022 White Sox - Home 5/17/2022 White Sox - Home 5/18/2022 White Sox - Home 5/19/2022 White Sox - Home

