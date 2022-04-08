Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts after failing to get San Francisco Giants left fielder Kris Bryant (23) out at first base in the seventh inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

Walker Buehler and Kyle Freeland are the scheduled starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies play on Opening Day at Coors Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers ranked 11th in the league with a .244 batting average.
  • Last season the Dodgers were the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (830 total).
  • Last year the Dodgers' .330 on-base percentage was fourth-best in baseball.
  • The Rockies had a team batting average of .249 last season, which ranked sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies scored the 11th-most runs in the league last season with 739 (4.6 per game).
  • The Rockies had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman finished with a .300 average, 31 home runs and 83 RBI last season.
  • Trea Turner posted a .328 average with 77 RBI.
  • Max Muncy slugged 36 home runs and collected 94 RBI last season while batting .249.
  • Justin Turner hit .278 with an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .471.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron hit 28 home runs last season, drove in 92 runs and posted a .281 batting average.
  • Kris Bryant collected 136 hits, posted an OBP of .353 and a .481 SLG.
  • Charlie Blackmon finished last season with 13 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .270.
  • Ryan McMahon hit .254 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .449.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/9/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/10/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/12/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/13/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

4/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

4/11/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free trial.
USATSI_17695637
