How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies will play on Monday at Coors Field, at 4:10 PM ET, with Jazz Chisholm and C.J. Cron -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .240 batting average ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Marlins rank 24th in runs scored with 183, 4.1 per game.
  • The Marlins' .314 on-base percentage is 11th in the league.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 216.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .327.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Chisholm paces the Marlins with 27 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .279.
  • Chisholm is 44th in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Jorge Soler has shown his power as he paces his team with 11 home runs.
  • Of all MLB batters, Soler is ninth in home runs and 37th in RBI.
  • Jesus Aguilar is batting .261 with six doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Garrett Cooper is batting .271 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 13 and runs batted in with 37.
  • Cron's home run total puts him third in the big leagues, and he ranks sixth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 39 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .426 on the year.
  • Blackmon ranks 44th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 71st in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.354/.399.
  • Ryan McMahon has collected 41 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .392 on the year.

Marlins and Rockies Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Rays

L 4-0

Away

5/25/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

5/27/2022

Braves

L 6-4

Away

5/28/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

5/29/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Away

5/30/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/31/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/2/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/3/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

L 10-5

Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

L 7-3

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

L 13-7

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

L 6-5

Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/31/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 seconds ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 seconds ago
May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) react after a strikeout during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) react after a strikeout during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) reacts at second base after hitting an RBI double against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) reacts at second base after hitting an RBI double against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Phillies

By Christine Brown10 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Rockies

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) react after a strikeout during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy