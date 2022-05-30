How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies will play on Monday at Coors Field, at 4:10 PM ET, with Jazz Chisholm and C.J. Cron -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022

4:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Marlins' .240 batting average ranks 12th in the league.

The Marlins rank 24th in runs scored with 183, 4.1 per game.

The Marlins' .314 on-base percentage is 11th in the league.

No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 216.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .327.

Marlins Impact Players

Chisholm paces the Marlins with 27 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .279.

Chisholm is 44th in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Jorge Soler has shown his power as he paces his team with 11 home runs.

Of all MLB batters, Soler is ninth in home runs and 37th in RBI.

Jesus Aguilar is batting .261 with six doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Garrett Cooper is batting .271 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 13 and runs batted in with 37.

Cron's home run total puts him third in the big leagues, and he ranks sixth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 39 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .426 on the year.

Blackmon ranks 44th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 71st in RBI.

Connor Joe has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.354/.399.

Ryan McMahon has collected 41 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .392 on the year.

Marlins and Rockies Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Rays L 4-0 Away 5/25/2022 Rays L 5-4 Away 5/27/2022 Braves L 6-4 Away 5/28/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 5/29/2022 Braves L 6-3 Away 5/30/2022 Rockies - Away 5/31/2022 Rockies - Away 6/1/2022 Rockies - Away 6/2/2022 Giants - Home 6/3/2022 Giants - Home 6/4/2022 Giants - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Pirates L 10-5 Away 5/26/2022 Nationals L 7-3 Away 5/28/2022 Nationals L 13-7 Away 5/28/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 5/29/2022 Nationals L 6-5 Away 5/30/2022 Marlins - Home 5/31/2022 Marlins - Home 6/1/2022 Marlins - Home 6/2/2022 Braves - Home 6/3/2022 Braves - Home 6/4/2022 Braves - Home

