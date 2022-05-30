How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies will play on Monday at Coors Field, at 4:10 PM ET, with Jazz Chisholm and C.J. Cron -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Marlins' .240 batting average ranks 12th in the league.
- The Marlins rank 24th in runs scored with 183, 4.1 per game.
- The Marlins' .314 on-base percentage is 11th in the league.
- No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
- The Rockies have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 216.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .327.
Marlins Impact Players
- Chisholm paces the Marlins with 27 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .279.
- Chisholm is 44th in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Jorge Soler has shown his power as he paces his team with 11 home runs.
- Of all MLB batters, Soler is ninth in home runs and 37th in RBI.
- Jesus Aguilar is batting .261 with six doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Garrett Cooper is batting .271 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 13 and runs batted in with 37.
- Cron's home run total puts him third in the big leagues, and he ranks sixth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 39 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .426 on the year.
- Blackmon ranks 44th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 71st in RBI.
- Connor Joe has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.354/.399.
- Ryan McMahon has collected 41 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .392 on the year.
Marlins and Rockies Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/24/2022
Rays
L 4-0
Away
5/25/2022
Rays
L 5-4
Away
5/27/2022
Braves
L 6-4
Away
5/28/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
5/29/2022
Braves
L 6-3
Away
5/30/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/31/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/1/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/2/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/3/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/4/2022
Giants
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/25/2022
Pirates
L 10-5
Away
5/26/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
L 13-7
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Nationals
L 6-5
Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/31/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
