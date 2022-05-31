Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take the field on Tuesday at Coors Field against German Marquez, who is the named starter for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Rockies' .265 batting average leads the league.
- The Rockies have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (223 total runs).
- The Rockies rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.
- The Marlins' .238 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Marlins have scored 184 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron paces the Rockies with 13 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 37.
- Cron ranks fourth in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Charlie Blackmon has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .241.
- Blackmon is 45th in home runs in baseball and 58th in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .271 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 walks.
- Ryan McMahon is hitting .244 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in runs batted in with 27 and has a batting average of .271.
- Chisholm ranks 45th in homers and 29th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Soler leads Miami in home runs with 11 while driving in 25 runs and slugging .466.
- Soler is 10th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 42nd in RBI.
- Jesus Aguilar is slashing .255/.319/.404 this season for the Marlins.
- Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .277 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 19 RBI.
Rockies and Marlins Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/26/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
L 13-7
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Nationals
L 6-5
Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
W 7-1
Home
5/31/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/5/2022
Braves
-
Home
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/25/2022
Rays
L 5-4
Away
5/27/2022
Braves
L 6-4
Away
5/28/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
5/29/2022
Braves
L 6-3
Away
5/30/2022
Rockies
L 7-1
Away
5/31/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/1/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/2/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/3/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/4/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/5/2022
Giants
-
Home
