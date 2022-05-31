Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) scores the game tying run in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals, the play would be reviews and Sanchez would be ruled safe after tagging up on the sacrifice fly hit by Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (not pictured) at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

May 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) scores the game tying run in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals, the play would be reviews and Sanchez would be ruled safe after tagging up on the sacrifice fly hit by Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (not pictured) at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take the field on Tuesday at Coors Field against German Marquez, who is the named starter for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rockies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Rockies' .265 batting average leads the league.
  • The Rockies have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (223 total runs).
  • The Rockies rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.
  • The Marlins' .238 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Marlins have scored 184 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron paces the Rockies with 13 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 37.
  • Cron ranks fourth in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Charlie Blackmon has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .241.
  • Blackmon is 45th in home runs in baseball and 58th in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .271 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 walks.
  • Ryan McMahon is hitting .244 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in runs batted in with 27 and has a batting average of .271.
  • Chisholm ranks 45th in homers and 29th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Soler leads Miami in home runs with 11 while driving in 25 runs and slugging .466.
  • Soler is 10th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 42nd in RBI.
  • Jesus Aguilar is slashing .255/.319/.404 this season for the Marlins.
  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .277 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 19 RBI.

Rockies and Marlins Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

L 7-3

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

L 13-7

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

L 6-5

Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

W 7-1

Home

5/31/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/5/2022

Braves

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

5/27/2022

Braves

L 6-4

Away

5/28/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

5/29/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Away

5/30/2022

Rockies

L 7-1

Away

5/31/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/2/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/3/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates with right fielder Ramon Laureano (22) after scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) commits an offensive foul on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Pirates vs. Dodgers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

Sun vs. Vegas Aces stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
MV5BNzFhODg0MzYtODMxZS00NTlmLWFiNTctYzc0YzljYjRmYzY5XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTAwMzM3NDI3._V1_QL75_UY281_CR1,0,190,281_
entertainment

How to Watch Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? S4E3

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
images-1
entertainment

How to Watch Dancing with Myself Series Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy