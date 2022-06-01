How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies take on Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .265 batting average.
- The Rockies score the 10th-most runs in baseball (223 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Rockies rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.
- The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- The Marlins rank 25th in the league with 184 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (13) and runs batted in (37).
- Among all major league hitters, Cron ranks 13th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Charlie Blackmon has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .241.
- Blackmon is 47th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Connor Joe has six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .271.
- Ryan McMahon has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks while hitting .244.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jazz Chisholm is batting .271 for Miami with a team-high 27 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Chisholm ranks 47th in homers and 30th in RBI.
- Jorge Soler is slugging .466 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 25 runs.
- Among all major league hitters, Soler ranks 11th in home runs and 43rd in RBI.
- Cooper's batting average of .277 leads all Miami hitters this season.
- Jesus Aguilar is batting .255 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
Rockies and Marlins Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/26/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
L 13-7
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Nationals
L 6-5
Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
W 7-1
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/5/2022
Braves
-
Home
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/25/2022
Rays
L 5-4
Away
5/27/2022
Braves
L 6-4
Away
5/28/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
5/29/2022
Braves
L 6-3
Away
5/30/2022
Rockies
L 7-1
Away
6/1/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/1/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/2/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/3/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/4/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/5/2022
Giants
-
Home
