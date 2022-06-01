How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) reacts in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies take on Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Rockies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .265 batting average.
  • The Rockies score the 10th-most runs in baseball (223 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Rockies rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.
  • The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
  • The Marlins rank 25th in the league with 184 total runs scored this season.
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (13) and runs batted in (37).
  • Among all major league hitters, Cron ranks 13th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
  • Charlie Blackmon has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .241.
  • Blackmon is 47th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Connor Joe has six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .271.
  • Ryan McMahon has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks while hitting .244.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm is batting .271 for Miami with a team-high 27 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Chisholm ranks 47th in homers and 30th in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler is slugging .466 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 25 runs.
  • Among all major league hitters, Soler ranks 11th in home runs and 43rd in RBI.
  • Cooper's batting average of .277 leads all Miami hitters this season.
  • Jesus Aguilar is batting .255 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Rockies and Marlins Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

L 7-3

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

L 13-7

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

L 6-5

Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

W 7-1

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/5/2022

Braves

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

5/27/2022

Braves

L 6-4

Away

5/28/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

5/29/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Away

5/30/2022

Rockies

L 7-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/2/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/3/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

