How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies take on Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rockies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .265 batting average.

The Rockies score the 10th-most runs in baseball (223 total, 4.6 per game).

The Rockies rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Marlins rank 25th in the league with 184 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (13) and runs batted in (37).

Among all major league hitters, Cron ranks 13th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Charlie Blackmon has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .241.

Blackmon is 47th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Connor Joe has six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .271.

Ryan McMahon has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks while hitting .244.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm is batting .271 for Miami with a team-high 27 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Chisholm ranks 47th in homers and 30th in RBI.

Jorge Soler is slugging .466 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 25 runs.

Among all major league hitters, Soler ranks 11th in home runs and 43rd in RBI.

Cooper's batting average of .277 leads all Miami hitters this season.

Jesus Aguilar is batting .255 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Rockies and Marlins Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/26/2022 Nationals L 7-3 Away 5/28/2022 Nationals L 13-7 Away 5/28/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 5/29/2022 Nationals L 6-5 Away 5/30/2022 Marlins W 7-1 Home 6/1/2022 Marlins - Home 6/1/2022 Marlins - Home 6/2/2022 Braves - Home 6/3/2022 Braves - Home 6/4/2022 Braves - Home 6/5/2022 Braves - Home

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Rays L 5-4 Away 5/27/2022 Braves L 6-4 Away 5/28/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 5/29/2022 Braves L 6-3 Away 5/30/2022 Rockies L 7-1 Away 6/1/2022 Rockies - Away 6/1/2022 Rockies - Away 6/2/2022 Giants - Home 6/3/2022 Giants - Home 6/4/2022 Giants - Home 6/5/2022 Giants - Home

