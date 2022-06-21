How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Tuesday at loanDepot park against Daniel Castano, who gets the start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Marlins rank 16th in the majors with a .240 batting average.
  • The Marlins are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (288 total).
  • The Marlins' .310 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .261 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies rank 11th in the league with 307 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm paces the Marlins in home runs (13) and runs batted in (42).
  • In all of baseball, Chisholm ranks 22nd in home runs and 19th in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .219.
  • Soler ranks 32nd in home runs in the majors and 82nd in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper paces the Marlins' lineup with a .312 batting average.
  • Miguel Rojas is hitting .233 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs (17) and runs batted in (52) this season while batting .298.
  • Cron is 10th in home runs and fourth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .270 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.
  • Blackmon is 42nd among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 29th in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has 66 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.359/.394.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 54 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Marlins and Rockies Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Phillies

L 3-1

Away

6/17/2022

Mets

L 10-4

Away

6/18/2022

Mets

L 3-2

Away

6/19/2022

Mets

W 6-2

Away

6/20/2022

Mets

L 6-0

Away

6/21/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/26/2022

Mets

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Guardians

L 7-5

Home

6/16/2022

Guardians

L 4-2

Home

6/17/2022

Padres

W 10-4

Home

6/18/2022

Padres

W 5-4

Home

6/19/2022

Padres

W 8-3

Home

6/21/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
21
2022

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Marlins

By Rafael Urbina12 minutes ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox

By Rafael Urbina12 minutes ago
hockey fans
2022 Memorial Cup Hockey

How to Watch the 2022 Memorial Cup: Shawinigan Cataractes vs Edmonton Oil Kings

By Adam Childs42 minutes ago
Courtney Vandersloot
SI Guide

Aces and Sky Match Up in Key WNBA Showdown

By Kevin Sweeney4 hours ago
NOTRE DAME BASEBALL
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Notre Dame vs Texas A&M in College Baseball

By Adam Childs4 hours ago
Softball
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Gold vs Team Orange

By Adam Childs21 hours ago
Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) prepares to bat while wearing blue gloves for prostate cancer awareness in the sixth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Milwaukee Brewers At Cincinnati Reds 46
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy