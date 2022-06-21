How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Jun 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Tuesday at loanDepot park against Daniel Castano, who gets the start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Marlins rank 16th in the majors with a .240 batting average.

The Marlins are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (288 total).

The Marlins' .310 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.

No team has a better batting average than the .261 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies rank 11th in the league with 307 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm paces the Marlins in home runs (13) and runs batted in (42).

In all of baseball, Chisholm ranks 22nd in home runs and 19th in RBI.

Jorge Soler has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .219.

Soler ranks 32nd in home runs in the majors and 82nd in RBI.

Garrett Cooper paces the Marlins' lineup with a .312 batting average.

Miguel Rojas is hitting .233 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs (17) and runs batted in (52) this season while batting .298.

Cron is 10th in home runs and fourth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .270 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Blackmon is 42nd among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 29th in RBI.

Connor Joe has 66 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.359/.394.

Brendan Rodgers has 54 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Marlins and Rockies Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Phillies L 3-1 Away 6/17/2022 Mets L 10-4 Away 6/18/2022 Mets L 3-2 Away 6/19/2022 Mets W 6-2 Away 6/20/2022 Mets L 6-0 Away 6/21/2022 Rockies - Home 6/22/2022 Rockies - Home 6/23/2022 Rockies - Home 6/24/2022 Mets - Home 6/25/2022 Mets - Home 6/26/2022 Mets - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Guardians L 7-5 Home 6/16/2022 Guardians L 4-2 Home 6/17/2022 Padres W 10-4 Home 6/18/2022 Padres W 5-4 Home 6/19/2022 Padres W 8-3 Home 6/21/2022 Marlins - Away 6/22/2022 Marlins - Away 6/23/2022 Marlins - Away 6/24/2022 Twins - Away 6/25/2022 Twins - Away 6/26/2022 Twins - Away

