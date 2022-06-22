How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Jun 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run in the 3rd inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Jazz Chisholm and C.J. Cron, will try to keep it going when the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at loanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Marlins' .242 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 15th in runs scored with 297, 4.5 per game.

The Marlins are 17th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .263 batting average.

The Rockies have scored 315 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .326.

Marlins Impact Players

Chisholm has managed a team-leading 13 home runs and has driven in 42 runs.

Chisholm is 24th in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Jorge Soler is hitting .220 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Soler is 37th in homers and 85th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Garrett Cooper has accumulated a team-best batting average of .310.

Jesus Aguilar is batting .251 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 17, runs batted in with 52 and his batting average of .303 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in MLB, Cron's home run total ranks 10th and his RBI tally ranks fourth.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .269 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Blackmon is 42nd in home runs and 33rd in RBI.

Connor Joe has 67 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.360/.392.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .243 with an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Marlins and Rockies Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Mets L 10-4 Away 6/18/2022 Mets L 3-2 Away 6/19/2022 Mets W 6-2 Away 6/20/2022 Mets L 6-0 Away 6/21/2022 Rockies W 9-8 Home 6/22/2022 Rockies - Home 6/23/2022 Rockies - Home 6/24/2022 Mets - Home 6/25/2022 Mets - Home 6/26/2022 Mets - Home 6/27/2022 Cardinals - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/16/2022 Guardians L 4-2 Home 6/17/2022 Padres W 10-4 Home 6/18/2022 Padres W 5-4 Home 6/19/2022 Padres W 8-3 Home 6/21/2022 Marlins L 9-8 Away 6/22/2022 Marlins - Away 6/23/2022 Marlins - Away 6/24/2022 Twins - Away 6/25/2022 Twins - Away 6/26/2022 Twins - Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers - Home

