How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot hitters, Jazz Chisholm and C.J. Cron, will try to keep it going when the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at loanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Marlins' .242 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Marlins rank 15th in runs scored with 297, 4.5 per game.
- The Marlins are 17th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies lead baseball with a .263 batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 315 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .326.
Marlins Impact Players
- Chisholm has managed a team-leading 13 home runs and has driven in 42 runs.
- Chisholm is 24th in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Jorge Soler is hitting .220 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Soler is 37th in homers and 85th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Garrett Cooper has accumulated a team-best batting average of .310.
- Jesus Aguilar is batting .251 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 17, runs batted in with 52 and his batting average of .303 is also best on his team.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Cron's home run total ranks 10th and his RBI tally ranks fourth.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .269 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Blackmon is 42nd in home runs and 33rd in RBI.
- Connor Joe has 67 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.360/.392.
- Brendan Rodgers is batting .243 with an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
Marlins and Rockies Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/17/2022
Mets
L 10-4
Away
6/18/2022
Mets
L 3-2
Away
6/19/2022
Mets
W 6-2
Away
6/20/2022
Mets
L 6-0
Away
6/21/2022
Rockies
W 9-8
Home
6/22/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/24/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/25/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/26/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/27/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/16/2022
Guardians
L 4-2
Home
6/17/2022
Padres
W 10-4
Home
6/18/2022
Padres
W 5-4
Home
6/19/2022
Padres
W 8-3
Home
6/21/2022
Marlins
L 9-8
Away
6/22/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/23/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/24/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/25/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/26/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/27/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)