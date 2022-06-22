How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run in the 3rd inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Jazz Chisholm and C.J. Cron, will try to keep it going when the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at loanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .242 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Marlins rank 15th in runs scored with 297, 4.5 per game.
  • The Marlins are 17th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .263 batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 315 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .326.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Chisholm has managed a team-leading 13 home runs and has driven in 42 runs.
  • Chisholm is 24th in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Jorge Soler is hitting .220 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Soler is 37th in homers and 85th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Garrett Cooper has accumulated a team-best batting average of .310.
  • Jesus Aguilar is batting .251 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 17, runs batted in with 52 and his batting average of .303 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cron's home run total ranks 10th and his RBI tally ranks fourth.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .269 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Blackmon is 42nd in home runs and 33rd in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has 67 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.360/.392.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .243 with an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Marlins and Rockies Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Mets

L 10-4

Away

6/18/2022

Mets

L 3-2

Away

6/19/2022

Mets

W 6-2

Away

6/20/2022

Mets

L 6-0

Away

6/21/2022

Rockies

W 9-8

Home

6/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/26/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/16/2022

Guardians

L 4-2

Home

6/17/2022

Padres

W 10-4

Home

6/18/2022

Padres

W 5-4

Home

6/19/2022

Padres

W 8-3

Home

6/21/2022

Marlins

L 9-8

Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
