How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run in the 3rd inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Avisail Garcia and the Miami Marlins will square off against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot park in the final of a three-game series, Thursday at 12:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .243 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Marlins rank 15th in runs scored with 304, 4.5 per game.
  • The Marlins' .312 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .262 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored 319 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins in home runs (14) and runs batted in (45).
  • Chisholm's home runs place him 20th in the majors, and he is 14th in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler is batting .221 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Soler is 27th in home runs in MLB and 81st in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper paces the Marlins with a team-best batting average of .313.
  • Jesus Aguilar has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .251.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 52.
  • In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks 10th in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .266 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .460 this season.
  • Blackmon is 42nd among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 33rd in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .268/.360/.392 this season for the Rockies.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .387 on the year.

Marlins and Rockies Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Mets

L 3-2

Away

6/19/2022

Mets

W 6-2

Away

6/20/2022

Mets

L 6-0

Away

6/21/2022

Rockies

W 9-8

Home

6/22/2022

Rockies

W 7-4

Home

6/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/26/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Padres

W 10-4

Home

6/18/2022

Padres

W 5-4

Home

6/19/2022

Padres

W 8-3

Home

6/21/2022

Marlins

L 9-8

Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
23
2022

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
12:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

