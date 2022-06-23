How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Jun 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run in the 3rd inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Avisail Garcia and the Miami Marlins will square off against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot park in the final of a three-game series, Thursday at 12:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022

12:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Marlins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Marlins' .243 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 15th in runs scored with 304, 4.5 per game.

The Marlins' .312 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.

No team has a better batting average than the .262 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies have scored 319 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins in home runs (14) and runs batted in (45).

Chisholm's home runs place him 20th in the majors, and he is 14th in RBI.

Jorge Soler is batting .221 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Soler is 27th in home runs in MLB and 81st in RBI.

Garrett Cooper paces the Marlins with a team-best batting average of .313.

Jesus Aguilar has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .251.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 52.

In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks 10th in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .266 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Blackmon is 42nd among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 33rd in RBI.

Connor Joe is slashing .268/.360/.392 this season for the Rockies.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .387 on the year.

Marlins and Rockies Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Mets L 3-2 Away 6/19/2022 Mets W 6-2 Away 6/20/2022 Mets L 6-0 Away 6/21/2022 Rockies W 9-8 Home 6/22/2022 Rockies W 7-4 Home 6/23/2022 Rockies - Home 6/24/2022 Mets - Home 6/25/2022 Mets - Home 6/26/2022 Mets - Home 6/27/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/28/2022 Cardinals - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Padres W 10-4 Home 6/18/2022 Padres W 5-4 Home 6/19/2022 Padres W 8-3 Home 6/21/2022 Marlins L 9-8 Away 6/22/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Away 6/23/2022 Marlins - Away 6/24/2022 Twins - Away 6/25/2022 Twins - Away 6/26/2022 Twins - Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers - Home

