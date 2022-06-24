Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 21, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrates his home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins face C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Target Field on Friday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Twins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Twins have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.251).
  • The Twins have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (316 total runs).
  • The Twins rank sixth in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .262 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored 321 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .326.

Twins Impact Players

  • Arraez leads the Twins with a team-high batting average of .349.
  • Arraez's home runs rank him 196th in baseball, and he ranks 140th in RBI.
  • Byron Buxton been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 19 home runs and 33 RBI.
  • Max Kepler is batting .240 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • Gio Urshela is hitting .261 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs (17) and runs batted in (52) this season while batting .296.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is 10th in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 67 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .460 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon ranks 44th in homers and 34th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
  • Connor Joe is batting .272 with an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Twins and Rockies Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Diamondbacks

W 11-1

Away

6/19/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-1

Away

6/21/2022

Guardians

L 6-5

Home

6/22/2022

Guardians

L 11-10

Home

6/23/2022

Guardians

W 1-0

Home

6/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/27/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/28/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/28/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Padres

W 5-4

Home

6/19/2022

Padres

W 8-3

Home

6/21/2022

Marlins

L 9-8

Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

