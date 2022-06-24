Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins face C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Target Field on Friday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Twins vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Twins have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.251).
- The Twins have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (316 total runs).
- The Twins rank sixth in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .262 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
- The Rockies have scored 321 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .326.
Twins Impact Players
- Arraez leads the Twins with a team-high batting average of .349.
- Arraez's home runs rank him 196th in baseball, and he ranks 140th in RBI.
- Byron Buxton been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 19 home runs and 33 RBI.
- Max Kepler is batting .240 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Gio Urshela is hitting .261 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs (17) and runs batted in (52) this season while batting .296.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is 10th in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has 67 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .460 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon ranks 44th in homers and 34th in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
- Connor Joe is batting .272 with an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
Twins and Rockies Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Diamondbacks
W 11-1
Away
6/19/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-1
Away
6/21/2022
Guardians
L 6-5
Home
6/22/2022
Guardians
L 11-10
Home
6/23/2022
Guardians
W 1-0
Home
6/24/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/26/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/27/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/28/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/28/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Padres
W 5-4
Home
6/19/2022
Padres
W 8-3
Home
6/21/2022
Marlins
L 9-8
Away
6/22/2022
Marlins
L 7-4
Away
6/23/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Away
6/24/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/25/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/26/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/27/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
