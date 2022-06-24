Jun 21, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrates his home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins face C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Target Field on Friday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Twins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Twins have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.251).

The Twins have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (316 total runs).

The Twins rank sixth in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .262 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies have scored 321 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .326.

Twins Impact Players

Arraez leads the Twins with a team-high batting average of .349.

Arraez's home runs rank him 196th in baseball, and he ranks 140th in RBI.

Byron Buxton been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 19 home runs and 33 RBI.

Max Kepler is batting .240 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Gio Urshela is hitting .261 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs (17) and runs batted in (52) this season while batting .296.

Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is 10th in homers and sixth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 67 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Blackmon ranks 44th in homers and 34th in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Connor Joe is batting .272 with an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Twins and Rockies Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Diamondbacks W 11-1 Away 6/19/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Away 6/21/2022 Guardians L 6-5 Home 6/22/2022 Guardians L 11-10 Home 6/23/2022 Guardians W 1-0 Home 6/24/2022 Rockies - Home 6/25/2022 Rockies - Home 6/26/2022 Rockies - Home 6/27/2022 Guardians - Away 6/28/2022 Guardians - Away 6/28/2022 Guardians - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Padres W 5-4 Home 6/19/2022 Padres W 8-3 Home 6/21/2022 Marlins L 9-8 Away 6/22/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Away 6/23/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 6/24/2022 Twins - Away 6/25/2022 Twins - Away 6/26/2022 Twins - Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers - Home

