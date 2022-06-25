How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Jun 17, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts after hitting a home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Minnesota Twins At Arizona Diamondbacks

Chris Archer takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Target Field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

Twins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Twins are 10th in MLB with a .249 batting average.

The Twins rank 13th in runs scored with 316, 4.4 per game.

The Twins rank seventh in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .261 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies have scored 322 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez paces the Twins with a .345 batting average.

In all of baseball, Arraez is 196th in home runs and 142nd in RBI.

Byron Buxton been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 19 home runs and 33 runs batted in.

Max Kepler has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks while batting .241.

Gio Urshela is hitting .257 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron is batting .292 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 52 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is 10th in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 67 hits and an OBP of .314 to go with a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Blackmon is 46th in home runs and 34th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Connor Joe has 71 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Twins and Rockies Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Away 6/21/2022 Guardians L 6-5 Home 6/22/2022 Guardians L 11-10 Home 6/23/2022 Guardians W 1-0 Home 6/24/2022 Rockies L 1-0 Home 6/25/2022 Rockies - Home 6/26/2022 Rockies - Home 6/27/2022 Guardians - Away 6/28/2022 Guardians - Away 6/28/2022 Guardians - Away 6/29/2022 Guardians - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Padres W 8-3 Home 6/21/2022 Marlins L 9-8 Away 6/22/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Away 6/23/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 6/24/2022 Twins W 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Twins - Away 6/26/2022 Twins - Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

