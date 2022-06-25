How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chris Archer takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Target Field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Twins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Twins vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Twins are 10th in MLB with a .249 batting average.
- The Twins rank 13th in runs scored with 316, 4.4 per game.
- The Twins rank seventh in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .261 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
- The Rockies have scored 322 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
Twins Impact Players
- Luis Arraez paces the Twins with a .345 batting average.
- In all of baseball, Arraez is 196th in home runs and 142nd in RBI.
- Byron Buxton been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 19 home runs and 33 runs batted in.
- Max Kepler has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks while batting .241.
- Gio Urshela is hitting .257 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron is batting .292 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 52 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is 10th in home runs and eighth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has 67 hits and an OBP of .314 to go with a slugging percentage of .453 this season.
- Blackmon is 46th in home runs and 34th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Brendan Rodgers has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
- Connor Joe has 71 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
Twins and Rockies Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-1
Away
6/21/2022
Guardians
L 6-5
Home
6/22/2022
Guardians
L 11-10
Home
6/23/2022
Guardians
W 1-0
Home
6/24/2022
Rockies
L 1-0
Home
6/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/26/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/27/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/28/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/28/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/29/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Padres
W 8-3
Home
6/21/2022
Marlins
L 9-8
Away
6/22/2022
Marlins
L 7-4
Away
6/23/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Away
6/24/2022
Twins
W 1-0
Away
6/25/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/26/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/27/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/1/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
