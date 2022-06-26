How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) and second baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrate a win over the Colorado Rockies at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will look to beat Ryan Feltner, the Colorado Rockies' named starter, on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Twins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Twins have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.250).
  • The Twins rank 11th in runs scored with 322, 4.4 per game.
  • The Twins' .322 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in the league.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies rank 11th in the league with 322 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .323.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez paces the Twins with a .347 batting average.
  • In all of baseball, Arraez is 199th in homers and 136th in RBI.
  • Byron Buxton has hit 19 home runs with 34 RBI. Each tops in the lineup.
  • Max Kepler is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks.
  • Gio Urshela is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (17) and runs batted in (52) this season while batting .292.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is 10th in home runs and eighth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 67 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .448 this season.
  • Blackmon is 47th in homers and 36th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .274/.371/.394 this season for the Rockies.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 61 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Twins and Rockies Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Guardians

L 6-5

Home

6/22/2022

Guardians

L 11-10

Home

6/23/2022

Guardians

W 1-0

Home

6/24/2022

Rockies

L 1-0

Home

6/25/2022

Rockies

W 6-0

Home

6/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/27/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/28/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/28/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/29/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/30/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Marlins

L 9-8

Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

W 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

L 6-0

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
