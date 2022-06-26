How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Jun 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) and second baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrate a win over the Colorado Rockies at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will look to beat Ryan Feltner, the Colorado Rockies' named starter, on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Twins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Twins have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.250).

The Twins rank 11th in runs scored with 322, 4.4 per game.

The Twins' .322 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in the league.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies rank 11th in the league with 322 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .323.

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez paces the Twins with a .347 batting average.

In all of baseball, Arraez is 199th in homers and 136th in RBI.

Byron Buxton has hit 19 home runs with 34 RBI. Each tops in the lineup.

Max Kepler is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Gio Urshela is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (17) and runs batted in (52) this season while batting .292.

Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is 10th in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 67 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Blackmon is 47th in homers and 36th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Connor Joe is slashing .274/.371/.394 this season for the Rockies.

Brendan Rodgers has 61 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Twins and Rockies Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Guardians L 6-5 Home 6/22/2022 Guardians L 11-10 Home 6/23/2022 Guardians W 1-0 Home 6/24/2022 Rockies L 1-0 Home 6/25/2022 Rockies W 6-0 Home 6/26/2022 Rockies - Home 6/27/2022 Guardians - Away 6/28/2022 Guardians - Away 6/28/2022 Guardians - Away 6/29/2022 Guardians - Away 6/30/2022 Guardians - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Marlins L 9-8 Away 6/22/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Away 6/23/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 6/24/2022 Twins W 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Twins L 6-0 Away 6/26/2022 Twins - Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

