How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and Brandon Nimmo will take on the Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers on Saturday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.
Mets vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Live Stream on fuboTV
Mets vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Mets' .251 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- The Mets score the sixth-most runs in baseball (184 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Mets' .330 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
- The Rockies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 178.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .329.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso has posted a team-leading 10 home runs and has driven in 36 runs.
- In all of MLB, Alonso is sixth in homers and second in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .240.
- Lindor is 41st in home runs and 25th in RBI in the majors.
- Nimmo is batting .287 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .313.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.319), home runs (10) and runs batted in (30) this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron ranks sixth in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Connor Joe has 37 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .436 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Joe is 75th in homers and 173rd in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon is slashing .222/.285/.421 this season for the Rockies.
- Ryan McMahon has 36 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .443 this season.
Mets and Rockies Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Mariners
L 8-7
Home
5/17/2022
Cardinals
W 3-1
Home
5/17/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Home
5/18/2022
Cardinals
W 11-4
Home
5/19/2022
Cardinals
W 7-6
Home
5/21/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/21/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/22/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/23/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/24/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/25/2022
Giants
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Royals
W 10-4
Home
5/15/2022
Royals
L 8-7
Home
5/16/2022
Giants
L 7-6
Home
5/17/2022
Giants
L 10-7
Home
5/18/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Home
5/21/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/21/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/22/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/24/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/25/2022
Pirates
-
Away
