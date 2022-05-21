How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hugs left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) after hitting a walkoff two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the tenth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Brandon Nimmo will take on the Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers on Saturday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Mets vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Mets vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .251 batting average is second-best in MLB.
  • The Mets score the sixth-most runs in baseball (184 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Mets' .330 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 178.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .329.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has posted a team-leading 10 home runs and has driven in 36 runs.
  • In all of MLB, Alonso is sixth in homers and second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .240.
  • Lindor is 41st in home runs and 25th in RBI in the majors.
  • Nimmo is batting .287 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .313.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.319), home runs (10) and runs batted in (30) this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron ranks sixth in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has 37 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .436 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Joe is 75th in homers and 173rd in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is slashing .222/.285/.421 this season for the Rockies.
  • Ryan McMahon has 36 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Mets and Rockies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Mariners

L 8-7

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

W 3-1

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

W 11-4

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

W 7-6

Home

5/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/22/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/23/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/24/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/25/2022

Giants

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Royals

W 10-4

Home

5/15/2022

Royals

L 8-7

Home

5/16/2022

Giants

L 7-6

Home

5/17/2022

Giants

L 10-7

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

-

Away

How To Watch

May
21
2022

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



