How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron take on Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Mets vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the second-best batting average in the majors (.253).
  • The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (192 total).
  • The Mets rank second in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .265 batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 190 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has posted a team-high 10 home runs and has driven in 36 runs.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Alonso is seventh in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Lindor is batting .233 with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
  • Lindor is 41st in home runs and 25th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .294 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-leading batting average of .308.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.331), home runs (11) and runs batted in (32) this season.
  • Cron's home run total puts him third in the big leagues, and he is fourth in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has 41 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .441 this season.
  • Joe is currently 79th in home runs and 178th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
  • Ryan McMahon has 37 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Mets and Rockies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

W 11-4

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

W 7-6

Home

5/21/2022

Rockies

W 5-1

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

L 11-3

Away

5/22/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/23/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/24/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/25/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/27/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Giants

L 7-6

Home

5/17/2022

Giants

L 10-7

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

W 11-3

Home

5/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

