How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron take on Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Mets vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Mets have the second-best batting average in the majors (.253).

The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (192 total).

The Mets rank second in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .265 batting average.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 190 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso has posted a team-high 10 home runs and has driven in 36 runs.

Including all hitters in baseball, Alonso is seventh in home runs and second in RBI.

Lindor is batting .233 with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

Lindor is 41st in home runs and 25th in RBI in the big leagues.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .294 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-leading batting average of .308.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.331), home runs (11) and runs batted in (32) this season.

Cron's home run total puts him third in the big leagues, and he is fourth in RBI.

Connor Joe has 41 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Joe is currently 79th in home runs and 178th in RBI in the major leagues.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Ryan McMahon has 37 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Mets and Rockies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Home 5/18/2022 Cardinals W 11-4 Home 5/19/2022 Cardinals W 7-6 Home 5/21/2022 Rockies W 5-1 Away 5/21/2022 Rockies L 11-3 Away 5/22/2022 Rockies - Away 5/23/2022 Giants - Away 5/24/2022 Giants - Away 5/25/2022 Giants - Away 5/27/2022 Phillies - Home 5/28/2022 Phillies - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Giants L 7-6 Home 5/17/2022 Giants L 10-7 Home 5/18/2022 Giants W 5-3 Home 5/21/2022 Mets L 5-1 Home 5/21/2022 Mets W 11-3 Home 5/22/2022 Mets - Home 5/23/2022 Pirates - Away 5/24/2022 Pirates - Away 5/25/2022 Pirates - Away 5/26/2022 Nationals - Away 5/27/2022 Nationals - Away

