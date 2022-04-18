Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) gets caught in a run down as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) throws the ball in the second inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Kuhl will aim to shut down Bryce Harper and company when the Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank 10th in MLB with a .242 batting average.
  • The Phillies have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring 3.6 runs per game (32 total runs).
  • The Phillies are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Rockies rank third in MLB with a .277 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 46.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .344 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Nicholas Castellanos has swatted a team-high two long balls.
  • Castellanos ranks 20th in homers and 52nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Harper been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with two home runs and seven RBI.
  • Harper ranks 20th in home runs and 20th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • J.T. Realmuto has put up a team-high batting average of .345.
  • Jean Segura leads the Phillies with two long balls.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with five and runs batted in with 10.
  • In all of the major leagues, Cron is first in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .361 to lead Colorado this season.
  • Joe ranks 20th in homers and 81st in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Kris Bryant is slashing .343/.375/.457 this season for the Rockies.
  • Elias Diaz has collected 10 hits this season and has an OBP of .345. He's slugging .552 on the year.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Mets

L 9-6

Home

4/14/2022

Marlins

L 4-3

Away

4/15/2022

Marlins

L 7-1

Away

4/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/17/2022

Marlins

L 11-3

Away

4/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/22/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/23/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/24/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Away

4/14/2022

Cubs

L 5-2

Home

4/15/2022

Cubs

W 6-5

Home

4/16/2022

Cubs

W 9-6

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

L 6-4

Home

4/18/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/20/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/22/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

