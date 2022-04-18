Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chad Kuhl will aim to shut down Bryce Harper and company when the Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.
Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Phillies rank 10th in MLB with a .242 batting average.
- The Phillies have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring 3.6 runs per game (32 total runs).
- The Phillies are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Rockies rank third in MLB with a .277 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 46.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .344 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Nicholas Castellanos has swatted a team-high two long balls.
- Castellanos ranks 20th in homers and 52nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Harper been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with two home runs and seven RBI.
- Harper ranks 20th in home runs and 20th in RBI in the big leagues.
- J.T. Realmuto has put up a team-high batting average of .345.
- Jean Segura leads the Phillies with two long balls.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with five and runs batted in with 10.
- In all of the major leagues, Cron is first in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .361 to lead Colorado this season.
- Joe ranks 20th in homers and 81st in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Kris Bryant is slashing .343/.375/.457 this season for the Rockies.
- Elias Diaz has collected 10 hits this season and has an OBP of .345. He's slugging .552 on the year.
Phillies and Rockies Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
Mets
L 9-6
Home
4/14/2022
Marlins
L 4-3
Away
4/15/2022
Marlins
L 7-1
Away
4/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/17/2022
Marlins
L 11-3
Away
4/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/20/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/22/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/23/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/24/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Away
4/14/2022
Cubs
L 5-2
Home
4/15/2022
Cubs
W 6-5
Home
4/16/2022
Cubs
W 9-6
Home
4/17/2022
Cubs
L 6-4
Home
4/18/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/19/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/20/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/22/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/24/2022
Tigers
-
Away
