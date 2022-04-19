Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies will play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET. Kyle Freeland will start for Colorado, trying to shut down Bryce Harper and company.
Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
- The Phillies are the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.3 runs per game (33 total).
- The Phillies rank 18th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies' .279 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Rockies have scored the second-most runs in the league this season with 50.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .346 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Nicholas Castellanos paces the Phillies with two home runs.
- Of all batters in the majors, Castellanos' home runs place him 22nd, and his RBI tally puts him 55th.
- Harper's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with two home runs and seven RBI.
- Harper ranks 22nd in homers in the majors and 24th in RBI.
- J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies' lineup with a .333 batting average.
- Jean Segura has swatted a team-high two home runs.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron is batting .317 this season with a team-high five home runs and 10 RBI.
- In all of baseball, Cron ranks first in homers and fifth in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .359 to lead Colorado this season.
- Joe is 22nd in home runs and 89th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Kris Bryant has 12 hits this season and a slash line of .343/.375/.457.
- Elias Diaz has 10 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .485 this season.
Phillies and Rockies Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
Marlins
L 4-3
Away
4/15/2022
Marlins
L 7-1
Away
4/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/17/2022
Marlins
L 11-3
Away
4/18/2022
Rockies
L 4-1
Away
4/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/20/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/22/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/23/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/24/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
Cubs
L 5-2
Home
4/15/2022
Cubs
W 6-5
Home
4/16/2022
Cubs
W 9-6
Home
4/17/2022
Cubs
L 6-4
Home
4/18/2022
Phillies
W 4-1
Home
4/19/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/20/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/22/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/24/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/25/2022
Phillies
-
Away
