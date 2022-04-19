Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Sam Hilliard (22) Colorado Rockies center fielder Yonathan Daza (2) and Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrate the win over the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies will play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET. Kyle Freeland will start for Colorado, trying to shut down Bryce Harper and company.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
  • The Phillies are the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.3 runs per game (33 total).
  • The Phillies rank 18th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies' .279 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies have scored the second-most runs in the league this season with 50.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .346 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Nicholas Castellanos paces the Phillies with two home runs.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Castellanos' home runs place him 22nd, and his RBI tally puts him 55th.
  • Harper's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with two home runs and seven RBI.
  • Harper ranks 22nd in homers in the majors and 24th in RBI.
  • J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies' lineup with a .333 batting average.
  • Jean Segura has swatted a team-high two home runs.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .317 this season with a team-high five home runs and 10 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Cron ranks first in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .359 to lead Colorado this season.
  • Joe is 22nd in home runs and 89th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Kris Bryant has 12 hits this season and a slash line of .343/.375/.457.
  • Elias Diaz has 10 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Marlins

L 4-3

Away

4/15/2022

Marlins

L 7-1

Away

4/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/17/2022

Marlins

L 11-3

Away

4/18/2022

Rockies

L 4-1

Away

4/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/22/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/23/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/24/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Cubs

L 5-2

Home

4/15/2022

Cubs

W 6-5

Home

4/16/2022

Cubs

W 9-6

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

L 6-4

Home

4/18/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Home

4/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/20/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/22/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

