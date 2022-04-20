How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Bailey Falter (70) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrate a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field. German Marquez will start for Colorado, with first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .244 batting average is 10th-best in the league.
  • The Phillies rank 21st in runs scored with 38, 3.5 per game.
  • The Phillies' .316 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .278 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies have scored 56 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .345 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • J.T. Realmuto leads the team in batting average with a mark of .378.
  • In all of baseball, Realmuto is 76th in home runs and 197th in RBI.
  • Bryce Harper has driven in the most runs for the Phillies with eight runs batted in.
  • Harper ranks 26th in homers and 18th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Castellanos has four doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .220.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .235 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (six) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .326.
  • Cron's home run total places him first in MLB, and he ranks second in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .349 with an OBP of .451 and a slugging percentage of .605 this season.
  • Overall, Joe is 26th in home runs and 97th in RBI this year.
  • Kris Bryant is batting .359 to lead Colorado this season.
  • Elias Diaz is batting .306 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Marlins

L 7-1

Away

4/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/17/2022

Marlins

L 11-3

Away

4/18/2022

Rockies

L 4-1

Away

4/19/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/22/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/23/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/24/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Cubs

W 6-5

Home

4/16/2022

Cubs

W 9-6

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

L 6-4

Home

4/18/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Home

4/19/2022

Phillies

W 6-5

Home

4/20/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/22/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

