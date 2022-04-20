How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Bailey Falter (70) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrate a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field. German Marquez will start for Colorado, with first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Phillies' .244 batting average is 10th-best in the league.

The Phillies rank 21st in runs scored with 38, 3.5 per game.

The Phillies' .316 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .278 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies have scored 56 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .345 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

J.T. Realmuto leads the team in batting average with a mark of .378.

In all of baseball, Realmuto is 76th in home runs and 197th in RBI.

Bryce Harper has driven in the most runs for the Phillies with eight runs batted in.

Harper ranks 26th in homers and 18th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Castellanos has four doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .220.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .235 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (six) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .326.

Cron's home run total places him first in MLB, and he ranks second in RBI.

Connor Joe is batting .349 with an OBP of .451 and a slugging percentage of .605 this season.

Overall, Joe is 26th in home runs and 97th in RBI this year.

Kris Bryant is batting .359 to lead Colorado this season.

Elias Diaz is batting .306 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Marlins L 7-1 Away 4/16/2022 Marlins - Away 4/17/2022 Marlins L 11-3 Away 4/18/2022 Rockies L 4-1 Away 4/19/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/20/2022 Rockies - Away 4/22/2022 Brewers - Home 4/23/2022 Brewers - Home 4/24/2022 Brewers - Home 4/25/2022 Rockies - Home 4/26/2022 Rockies - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Cubs W 6-5 Home 4/16/2022 Cubs W 9-6 Home 4/17/2022 Cubs L 6-4 Home 4/18/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Home 4/19/2022 Phillies W 6-5 Home 4/20/2022 Phillies - Home 4/22/2022 Tigers - Away 4/23/2022 Tigers - Away 4/24/2022 Tigers - Away 4/25/2022 Phillies - Away 4/26/2022 Phillies - Away

