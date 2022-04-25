How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Nicholas Castellanos will hit the field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, with the first pitch at 6:45 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .251 batting average is fifth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies are the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.0 runs per game (64 total).
  • The Phillies' .320 on-base percentage is ninth-best in the league.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .270 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 71 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Castellanos paces the Phillies with a team-leading batting average of .317.
  • Among all major league hitters, Castellanos is 29th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
  • Bryce Harper has totaled 11 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Harper is 52nd in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Alec Bohm is batting .355 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with four long balls.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs (six) and runs batted in (17) this season while batting .283.
  • In all of baseball, Cron ranks first in home runs and third in RBI.
  • Connor Joe's batting average of .327 leads all Colorado hitters this season.
  • Overall, Joe is 23rd in homers and 140th in RBI this season.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 14 hits this season and a slash line of .286/.352/.469.
  • Randal Grichuk is batting .405 with an OBP of .452 and a slugging percentage of .568 this season.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/20/2022

Rockies

W 9-6

Away

4/22/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Home

4/23/2022

Brewers

L 5-3

Home

4/24/2022

Brewers

L 1-0

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Phillies

W 6-5

Home

4/20/2022

Phillies

L 9-6

Home

4/23/2022

Tigers

L 13-0

Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Away

4/24/2022

Tigers

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/29/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/30/2022

Reds

-

Home

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
