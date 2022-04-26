How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

German Marquez gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper on Tuesday at 6:45 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank sixth in the league with a .252 batting average.
  • The Phillies are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (72 total).
  • The Phillies' .319 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 73 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper has a team-leading 13 runs batted in.
  • Of all major league hitters, Harper is 101st in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .317 to lead the lineup.
  • Castellanos is 25th in homers and 40th in RBI so far this season.
  • Alec Bohm is hitting .314 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with four home runs.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Connor Joe leads Colorado with a .322 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has six RBI.
  • Joe's home run total places him 10th in the big leagues, and he ranks 110th in RBI.
  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with six and runs batted in with 17.
  • Cron ranks first among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and third in RBI.
  • Randal Grichuk has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .457 and a slugging percentage of .625 this season.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 14 hits and an OBP of .328 to go with a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Rockies

W 9-6

Away

4/22/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Home

4/23/2022

Brewers

L 5-3

Home

4/24/2022

Brewers

L 1-0

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

W 8-2

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Phillies

L 9-6

Home

4/23/2022

Tigers

L 13-0

Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Away

4/24/2022

Tigers

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

L 8-2

Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/29/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/30/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/1/2022

Reds

-

Home

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
