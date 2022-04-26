How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

German Marquez gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper on Tuesday at 6:45 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Phillies rank sixth in the league with a .252 batting average.

The Phillies are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (72 total).

The Phillies' .319 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 73 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper has a team-leading 13 runs batted in.

Of all major league hitters, Harper is 101st in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .317 to lead the lineup.

Castellanos is 25th in homers and 40th in RBI so far this season.

Alec Bohm is hitting .314 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with four home runs.

Rockies Impact Players

Connor Joe leads Colorado with a .322 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has six RBI.

Joe's home run total places him 10th in the big leagues, and he ranks 110th in RBI.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with six and runs batted in with 17.

Cron ranks first among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and third in RBI.

Randal Grichuk has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .457 and a slugging percentage of .625 this season.

Charlie Blackmon has 14 hits and an OBP of .328 to go with a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Rockies W 9-6 Away 4/22/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Home 4/23/2022 Brewers L 5-3 Home 4/24/2022 Brewers L 1-0 Home 4/25/2022 Rockies W 8-2 Home 4/26/2022 Rockies - Home 4/27/2022 Rockies - Home 4/28/2022 Rockies - Home 4/29/2022 Mets - Away 4/30/2022 Mets - Away 5/1/2022 Mets - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Phillies L 9-6 Home 4/23/2022 Tigers L 13-0 Away 4/23/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Away 4/24/2022 Tigers W 6-2 Away 4/25/2022 Phillies L 8-2 Away 4/26/2022 Phillies - Away 4/27/2022 Phillies - Away 4/28/2022 Phillies - Away 4/29/2022 Reds - Home 4/30/2022 Reds - Home 5/1/2022 Reds - Home

