How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

The Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies will meet on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:45 PM ET, with Nicholas Castellanos and C.J. Cron among those expected to produce at the plate.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Phillies' .255 batting average is third-best in the league.

The Phillies have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (82 total runs).

The Phillies are eighth in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies have scored 76 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper has racked up a team-leading 13 runs batted in.

Of all major league hitters, Harper is 85th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Castellanos is batting .313 to lead the lineup.

Including all MLB hitters, Castellanos is 29th in home runs and 33rd in RBI.

Alec Bohm is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.

Kyle Schwarber has swatted a team- leading four home runs.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs with six and runs batted in with 17.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cron ranks first in home runs and third in RBI.

Connor Joe is batting .297 to lead Colorado, while adding four homers and six runs batted in this season.

Joe is currently 11th in homers and 125th in RBI in the big leagues.

Charlie Blackmon has 16 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.339/.544.

Randal Grichuk has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .420. He's slugging .568 on the year.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Home 4/23/2022 Brewers L 5-3 Home 4/24/2022 Brewers L 1-0 Home 4/25/2022 Rockies W 8-2 Home 4/26/2022 Rockies W 10-3 Home 4/27/2022 Rockies - Home 4/28/2022 Rockies - Home 4/29/2022 Mets - Away 4/30/2022 Mets - Away 5/1/2022 Mets - Away 5/3/2022 Rangers - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Tigers L 13-0 Away 4/23/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Away 4/24/2022 Tigers W 6-2 Away 4/25/2022 Phillies L 8-2 Away 4/26/2022 Phillies L 10-3 Away 4/27/2022 Phillies - Away 4/28/2022 Phillies - Away 4/29/2022 Reds - Home 4/30/2022 Reds - Home 5/1/2022 Reds - Home 5/3/2022 Nationals - Home

