How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies will meet on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:45 PM ET, with Nicholas Castellanos and C.J. Cron among those expected to produce at the plate.
Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .255 batting average is third-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (82 total runs).
- The Phillies are eighth in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- The Rockies have scored 76 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper has racked up a team-leading 13 runs batted in.
- Of all major league hitters, Harper is 85th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Castellanos is batting .313 to lead the lineup.
- Including all MLB hitters, Castellanos is 29th in home runs and 33rd in RBI.
- Alec Bohm is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Kyle Schwarber has swatted a team- leading four home runs.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with six and runs batted in with 17.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Cron ranks first in home runs and third in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .297 to lead Colorado, while adding four homers and six runs batted in this season.
- Joe is currently 11th in homers and 125th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon has 16 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.339/.544.
- Randal Grichuk has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .420. He's slugging .568 on the year.
Phillies and Rockies Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Brewers
W 4-2
Home
4/23/2022
Brewers
L 5-3
Home
4/24/2022
Brewers
L 1-0
Home
4/25/2022
Rockies
W 8-2
Home
4/26/2022
Rockies
W 10-3
Home
4/27/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/28/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/3/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
L 13-0
Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Away
4/24/2022
Tigers
W 6-2
Away
4/25/2022
Phillies
L 8-2
Away
4/26/2022
Phillies
L 10-3
Away
4/27/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/30/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/1/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/3/2022
Nationals
-
Home
