How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will look to get the better of Austin Gomber, the Colorado Rockies' named starter, on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Phillies are third in the league with a .261 batting average.

The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (89 total, 4.7 per game).

The Phillies' .327 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Rockies' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies rank 11th in the league with 79 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper has put up a team-high 13 runs batted in.

Of all major league hitters, Harper ranks 54th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Nicholas Castellanos' .329 batting average paces his team.

Castellanos ranks 32nd in homers and 26th in RBI in the big leagues.

Alec Bohm has two doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .333.

Jean Segura is hitting .259 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .282 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 18 RBI.

Cron's home run total places him first in the big leagues, and he is third in RBI.

Connor Joe leads Colorado in batting with a .290 average while slugging four homers and driving in seven runs.

Overall, Joe ranks 13th in home runs and 106th in RBI this season.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 17 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .516 this season.

Randal Grichuk is batting .375 with an OBP of .426 and a slugging percentage of .562 this season.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Brewers L 5-3 Home 4/24/2022 Brewers L 1-0 Home 4/25/2022 Rockies W 8-2 Home 4/26/2022 Rockies W 10-3 Home 4/27/2022 Rockies W 7-3 Home 4/28/2022 Rockies - Home 4/29/2022 Mets - Away 4/30/2022 Mets - Away 5/1/2022 Mets - Away 5/3/2022 Rangers - Home 5/4/2022 Rangers - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Away 4/24/2022 Tigers W 6-2 Away 4/25/2022 Phillies L 8-2 Away 4/26/2022 Phillies L 10-3 Away 4/27/2022 Phillies L 7-3 Away 4/28/2022 Phillies - Away 4/29/2022 Reds - Home 4/30/2022 Reds - Home 5/1/2022 Reds - Home 5/3/2022 Nationals - Home 5/4/2022 Nationals - Home

