How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will look to get the better of Austin Gomber, the Colorado Rockies' named starter, on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Phillies are third in the league with a .261 batting average.
  • The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (89 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Phillies' .327 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.
  • The Rockies' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies rank 11th in the league with 79 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper has put up a team-high 13 runs batted in.
  • Of all major league hitters, Harper ranks 54th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
  • Nicholas Castellanos' .329 batting average paces his team.
  • Castellanos ranks 32nd in homers and 26th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Alec Bohm has two doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .333.
  • Jean Segura is hitting .259 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .282 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 18 RBI.
  • Cron's home run total places him first in the big leagues, and he is third in RBI.
  • Connor Joe leads Colorado in batting with a .290 average while slugging four homers and driving in seven runs.
  • Overall, Joe ranks 13th in home runs and 106th in RBI this season.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 17 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .516 this season.
  • Randal Grichuk is batting .375 with an OBP of .426 and a slugging percentage of .562 this season.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Brewers

L 5-3

Home

4/24/2022

Brewers

L 1-0

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

W 8-2

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

W 10-3

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Away

4/24/2022

Tigers

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

L 8-2

Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

L 10-3

Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

L 7-3

Away

4/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/29/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/30/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/1/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/3/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
