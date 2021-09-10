How to Watch Rockies at Phillies

September 10, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Phillies still hoping to squeeze into the MLB postseason, they face another big game on Friday against the Rockies.
Author:

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies were unable to come up with a win over the Colorado Rockies. They ended up losing the game by a final score of 4-3. Due to the loss, they suffered a setback in their pursuit of working their way back into the postseason picture.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can live stream the Rockies at Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Following the loss, the Phillies are now 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East division. They are also now three games behind the San Diego Padres for the second wild card spot in the NL.

In the 4-3 loss, the Phillies saw star outfielder Bryce Harper hit his 30th home run of the season. For the Rockies, Ryan McMahon came in as a designated hitter and blasted a two-run home run to lead Colorado to a victory.

Heading into today's game, the Phillies need to take care of business. They are slowly running out of time to pick up wins and work their way back into a playoff position.

With the race for the MLB postseason heating up, the Phillies cannot afford to drop games like this one. The Rockies are just 64-77 heading into this matchup and on paper Philadelphia is a better team. Now, they need to show it on the field.

Philadelphia has yet to announce who their starting pitcher will be in today's matchup. The Rockies will be starting German Marquez (11-10, 4.08 ERA) on the mound.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
10
2021

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

