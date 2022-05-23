How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Gamel and Connor Joe will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Pirates' .224 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Pirates score the second-fewest runs in baseball (133 total, 3.3 per game).
  • The Pirates are 23rd in the league with a .294 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .263 batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 190 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .328.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Gamel has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 15 runs batted in.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Gamel ranks 48th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has a club-best .274 batting average.
  • Hayes ranks 326th in home runs and 203rd in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • Daniel Vogelbach leads the Pirates with six long balls.
  • Bryan Reynolds has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .228.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.329), home runs (11) and runs batted in (32) this season.
  • Cron ranks fourth in home runs and fourth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Joe is batting .281 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.
  • Joe is 82nd among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 186th in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 29 hits this season and a slash line of .216/.281/.403.
  • Ryan McMahon has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .340. He's slugging .410 on the year.

Pirates and Rockies Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Cubs

L 7-0

Away

5/18/2022

Cubs

W 3-2

Away

5/20/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

5/21/2022

Cardinals

L 5-4

Home

5/22/2022

Cardinals

L 18-4

Home

5/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/27/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/28/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/29/2022

Padres

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Giants

L 10-7

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

W 11-3

Home

5/22/2022

Mets

L 2-0

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
23
2022

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

