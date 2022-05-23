How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Gamel and Connor Joe will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022

Monday, May 23, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pirates vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Pirates' .224 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates score the second-fewest runs in baseball (133 total, 3.3 per game).

The Pirates are 23rd in the league with a .294 on-base percentage.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .263 batting average.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 190 total runs this season.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .328.

Pirates Impact Players

Gamel has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 15 runs batted in.

Among all MLB hitters, Gamel ranks 48th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has a club-best .274 batting average.

Hayes ranks 326th in home runs and 203rd in RBI among major league batters this year.

Daniel Vogelbach leads the Pirates with six long balls.

Bryan Reynolds has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .228.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.329), home runs (11) and runs batted in (32) this season.

Cron ranks fourth in home runs and fourth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Joe is batting .281 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Joe is 82nd among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 186th in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 29 hits this season and a slash line of .216/.281/.403.

Ryan McMahon has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .340. He's slugging .410 on the year.

Pirates and Rockies Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Cubs L 7-0 Away 5/18/2022 Cubs W 3-2 Away 5/20/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Home 5/21/2022 Cardinals L 5-4 Home 5/22/2022 Cardinals L 18-4 Home 5/23/2022 Rockies - Home 5/24/2022 Rockies - Home 5/25/2022 Rockies - Home 5/27/2022 Padres - Away 5/28/2022 Padres - Away 5/29/2022 Padres - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Giants L 10-7 Home 5/18/2022 Giants W 5-3 Home 5/21/2022 Mets L 5-1 Home 5/21/2022 Mets W 11-3 Home 5/22/2022 Mets L 2-0 Home 5/23/2022 Pirates - Away 5/24/2022 Pirates - Away 5/25/2022 Pirates - Away 5/26/2022 Nationals - Away 5/27/2022 Nationals - Away 5/28/2022 Nationals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.