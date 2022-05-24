May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Roansy Contreras, who gets the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pirates vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Pirates are 24th in MLB with a .226 batting average.

The Pirates score the second-fewest runs in baseball (135 total, 3.3 per game).

The Pirates rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .296.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .262 batting average.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 191 total runs this season.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .327.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .290.

In all of baseball, Hayes ranks 324th in homers and 188th in RBI.

Ben Gamel has been productive as he leads his team with 15 RBI.

Gamel ranks 143rd in home runs and 128th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Daniel Vogelbach has six home runs, best in the lineup.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .223 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.321), home runs (11) and runs batted in (32) this season.

Cron ranks fourth in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Connor Joe is batting .285 with an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Joe is currently 87th in home runs and 188th in RBI in the major leagues.

Charlie Blackmon is slashing .217/.280/.399 this season for the Rockies.

McMahon has 37 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Pirates and Rockies Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Cubs W 3-2 Away 5/20/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Home 5/21/2022 Cardinals L 5-4 Home 5/22/2022 Cardinals L 18-4 Home 5/23/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 5/24/2022 Rockies - Home 5/25/2022 Rockies - Home 5/27/2022 Padres - Away 5/28/2022 Padres - Away 5/29/2022 Padres - Away 5/30/2022 Dodgers - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Giants W 5-3 Home 5/21/2022 Mets L 5-1 Home 5/21/2022 Mets W 11-3 Home 5/22/2022 Mets L 2-0 Home 5/23/2022 Pirates L 2-1 Away 5/24/2022 Pirates - Away 5/25/2022 Pirates - Away 5/26/2022 Nationals - Away 5/27/2022 Nationals - Away 5/28/2022 Nationals - Away 5/29/2022 Nationals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.