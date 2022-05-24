Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Roansy Contreras, who gets the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Pirates are 24th in MLB with a .226 batting average.
  • The Pirates score the second-fewest runs in baseball (135 total, 3.3 per game).
  • The Pirates rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .296.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .262 batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 191 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .327.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .290.
  • In all of baseball, Hayes ranks 324th in homers and 188th in RBI.
  • Ben Gamel has been productive as he leads his team with 15 RBI.
  • Gamel ranks 143rd in home runs and 128th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has six home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .223 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.321), home runs (11) and runs batted in (32) this season.
  • Cron ranks fourth in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Connor Joe is batting .285 with an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Joe is currently 87th in home runs and 188th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon is slashing .217/.280/.399 this season for the Rockies.
  • McMahon has 37 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Pirates and Rockies Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Cubs

W 3-2

Away

5/20/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

5/21/2022

Cardinals

L 5-4

Home

5/22/2022

Cardinals

L 18-4

Home

5/23/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

5/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/27/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/28/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/29/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

W 11-3

Home

5/22/2022

Mets

L 2-0

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

L 2-1

Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 4 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown24 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith (7) celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (20) against the New York Rangers during the second period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies vs. Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson24 minutes ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas24 minutes ago
Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

Dream vs. Mystics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas24 minutes ago
Bowling Pins
PWBA Bowling

PWBA Bowling, USBC Queens stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy