How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Wednesday at PNC Park against Zach Thompson, who is the named starter for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Pirates have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.223).
  • The Pirates have the No. 29 offense in MLB play scoring 3.2 runs per game (136 total runs).
  • The Pirates are 25th in the league with a .294 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 193 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .282.
  • Among all major league hitters, Hayes ranks 36th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 124th in slugging.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 15 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Among all major league hitters, Gamel is 146th in home runs and 134th in RBI.
  • Bryan Reynolds has five home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Michael Chavis has put up a team-leading 15 runs batted in.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .311 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Cron ranks fifth in home runs and eighth in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .369. He's slugging .426 on the year.
  • Joe is 94th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 177th in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 31 hits this season and a slash line of .218/.279/.394.
  • McMahon has collected 38 hits this season and has an OBP of .341. He's slugging .400 on the year.

Pirates and Rockies Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/20/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

5/21/2022

Cardinals

L 5-4

Home

5/22/2022

Cardinals

L 18-4

Home

5/23/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

5/24/2022

Rockies

L 2-1

Home

5/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/27/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/28/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/29/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

W 11-3

Home

5/22/2022

Mets

L 2-0

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

L 2-1

Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
