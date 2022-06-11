How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Jun 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (right) is congratulated by designated hitter Manny Machado (13) after scoring a run on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Jake Cronenworth (not pictured) during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres will square off against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park in the first of a four-game series, on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres' .235 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

The Padres are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (253 total).

The Padres' .312 on-base percentage is 16th in the league.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 263.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (nine), runs batted in (36) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .329.

Of all batters in MLB, Machado's home runs place him 40th, and his RBI tally puts him 17th.

Profar is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 walks.

Profar ranks 60th in homers in the majors and 29th in RBI.

Jake Cronenworth has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .226.

Eric Hosmer is hitting .289 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .285 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 41 RBI.

In all of MLB, Cron ranks 11th in homers and eighth in RBI.

Blackmon is batting .260 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Blackmon is 40th in home runs and 41st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Connor Joe is slashing .267/.364/.410 this season for the Rockies.

Brendan Rodgers has 48 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Brewers W 4-0 Away 6/5/2022 Brewers W 6-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mets L 11-5 Home 6/7/2022 Mets W 7-0 Home 6/8/2022 Mets W 13-2 Home 6/10/2022 Rockies - Home 6/11/2022 Rockies - Home 6/11/2022 Rockies - Home 6/12/2022 Rockies - Home 6/13/2022 Cubs - Away 6/14/2022 Cubs - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Braves L 6-2 Home 6/5/2022 Braves L 8-7 Home 6/7/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 6/8/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 6/9/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 6/10/2022 Padres - Away 6/11/2022 Padres - Away 6/11/2022 Padres - Away 6/12/2022 Padres - Away 6/14/2022 Guardians - Home 6/15/2022 Guardians - Home

