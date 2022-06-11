Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) celebrates with Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) after scoring during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies will look to Brendan Rodgers for continued offensive production when they take the field against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Saturday, in the second game of a four-game series at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres rank 18th in MLB with a .238 batting average.

The Padres have the No. 11 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (262 total runs).

The Padres are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 263.

The Rockies have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 10 home runs and 37 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .332.

Including all MLB hitters, Machado is sixth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Profar is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Profar ranks 61st in homers and 26th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Jake Cronenworth has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .226.

Eric Hosmer is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .286 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 41 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Cron ranks 11th in homers and eighth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 54 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Among all MLB batters, Blackmon is 44th in homers and 46th in RBI.

Connor Joe is slashing .262/.358/.402 this season for the Rockies.

Rodgers has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .411 on the year.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Brewers W 6-4 Away 6/6/2022 Mets L 11-5 Home 6/7/2022 Mets W 7-0 Home 6/8/2022 Mets W 13-2 Home 6/10/2022 Rockies W 9-0 Home 6/11/2022 Rockies - Home 6/11/2022 Rockies - Home 6/12/2022 Rockies - Home 6/13/2022 Cubs - Away 6/14/2022 Cubs - Away 6/15/2022 Cubs - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Braves L 8-7 Home 6/7/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 6/8/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 6/9/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 6/10/2022 Padres L 9-0 Away 6/11/2022 Padres - Away 6/11/2022 Padres - Away 6/12/2022 Padres - Away 6/14/2022 Guardians - Home 6/15/2022 Guardians - Home 6/16/2022 Guardians - Home

