Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) celebrates with Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) after scoring during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies will look to Brendan Rodgers for continued offensive production when they take the field against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Saturday, in the second game of a four-game series at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres rank 18th in MLB with a .238 batting average.
  • The Padres have the No. 11 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (262 total runs).
  • The Padres are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 263.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the Padres with 10 home runs and 37 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .332.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Machado is sixth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
  • Profar is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
  • Profar ranks 61st in homers and 26th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .226.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .286 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 41 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cron ranks 11th in homers and eighth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 54 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .447 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Blackmon is 44th in homers and 46th in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .262/.358/.402 this season for the Rockies.
  • Rodgers has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .411 on the year.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Brewers

W 6-4

Away

6/6/2022

Mets

L 11-5

Home

6/7/2022

Mets

W 7-0

Home

6/8/2022

Mets

W 13-2

Home

6/10/2022

Rockies

W 9-0

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/12/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/13/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Braves

L 8-7

Home

6/7/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

6/8/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

6/9/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

6/10/2022

Padres

L 9-0

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/12/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/14/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/15/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/16/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

