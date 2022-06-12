How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (right) is congratulated by left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Snell gets the nod for the San Diego Padres on Sunday at PETCO Park against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Padres are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (266 total).
  • The Padres rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies rank 11th in the league with 270 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado paces the Padres with 10 home runs and 37 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .320.
  • Machado ranks 34th in home runs and 18th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Jurickson Profar has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .252.
  • Profar is 65th in home runs and 30th in RBI in the majors.
  • Jake Cronenworth is hitting .225 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron is batting .286 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 42 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cron ranks 13th in home runs and eighth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 55 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .431 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Blackmon ranks 44th in home runs and 46th in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .263 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Mets

W 7-0

Home

6/8/2022

Mets

W 13-2

Home

6/10/2022

Rockies

W 9-0

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

L 6-2

Home

6/12/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/13/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

6/9/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

6/10/2022

Padres

L 9-0

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

6/12/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/14/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/15/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/16/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
