How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Jun 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (right) is congratulated by left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Snell gets the nod for the San Diego Padres on Sunday at PETCO Park against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the league.

The Padres are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (266 total).

The Padres rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies rank 11th in the league with 270 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado paces the Padres with 10 home runs and 37 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .320.

Machado ranks 34th in home runs and 18th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Jurickson Profar has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .252.

Profar is 65th in home runs and 30th in RBI in the majors.

Jake Cronenworth is hitting .225 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 26 walks.

Eric Hosmer is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron is batting .286 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 42 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Cron ranks 13th in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 55 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Among all MLB batters, Blackmon ranks 44th in home runs and 46th in RBI.

Connor Joe has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .263 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Mets W 7-0 Home 6/8/2022 Mets W 13-2 Home 6/10/2022 Rockies W 9-0 Home 6/11/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 6/11/2022 Rockies L 6-2 Home 6/12/2022 Rockies - Home 6/13/2022 Cubs - Away 6/14/2022 Cubs - Away 6/15/2022 Cubs - Away 6/16/2022 Cubs - Away 6/17/2022 Rockies - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 6/9/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 6/10/2022 Padres L 9-0 Away 6/11/2022 Padres L 2-1 Away 6/11/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/12/2022 Padres - Away 6/14/2022 Guardians - Home 6/15/2022 Guardians - Home 6/16/2022 Guardians - Home 6/17/2022 Padres - Home 6/18/2022 Padres - Home

