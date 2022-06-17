How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Freeland will be starting for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).
  • The Padres have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (309 total runs).
  • The Padres' .319 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 284 (4.4 per game).
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .321.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado leads the Padres with 11 home runs and 43 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .328.
  • Machado is 36th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Jurickson Profar is batting .253 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.
  • Including all MLB batters, Profar is 60th in homers and 35th in RBI.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 walks while hitting .246.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .284 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .285 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 44 RBI.
  • Cron is 16th in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .444 on the year.
  • Overall, Blackmon is 42nd in homers and 44th in RBI this year.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .269/.360/.399 this season for the Rockies.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .252 with an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Rockies

L 4-2

Home

6/13/2022

Cubs

W 4-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cubs

W 12-5

Away

6/15/2022

Cubs

W 19-5

Away

6/16/2022

Cubs

W 6-4

Away

6/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

6/12/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

6/14/2022

Guardians

L 4-3

Home

6/15/2022

Guardians

L 7-5

Home

6/16/2022

Guardians

L 4-2

Home

6/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/19/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/21/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18549160
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
UFC
MMA

Lux Fight League 23 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_18228071
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch PFL 4: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card)

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
USATSI_18542534
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Athletics

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
wghc_about_web_1400x440
entertainment

How to Watch Watergate: High Crimes in the White House

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18548289
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Magnolia_Network.svg
entertainment

How to Watch Making Modern With Brooke and Brice Season Two Premiere

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy