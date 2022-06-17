How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Freeland will be starting for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022

Friday, June 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Padres have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

The Padres have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (309 total runs).

The Padres' .319 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 284 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .321.

Padres Impact Players

Machado leads the Padres with 11 home runs and 43 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .328.

Machado is 36th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Jurickson Profar is batting .253 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Including all MLB batters, Profar is 60th in homers and 35th in RBI.

Jake Cronenworth has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 walks while hitting .246.

Eric Hosmer is hitting .284 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .285 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 44 RBI.

Cron is 16th in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .444 on the year.

Overall, Blackmon is 42nd in homers and 44th in RBI this year.

Connor Joe is slashing .269/.360/.399 this season for the Rockies.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .252 with an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Rockies L 4-2 Home 6/13/2022 Cubs W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Cubs W 12-5 Away 6/15/2022 Cubs W 19-5 Away 6/16/2022 Cubs W 6-4 Away 6/17/2022 Rockies - Away 6/18/2022 Rockies - Away 6/19/2022 Rockies - Away 6/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/21/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/22/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/12/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/14/2022 Guardians L 4-3 Home 6/15/2022 Guardians L 7-5 Home 6/16/2022 Guardians L 4-2 Home 6/17/2022 Padres - Home 6/18/2022 Padres - Home 6/19/2022 Padres - Home 6/21/2022 Marlins - Away 6/22/2022 Marlins - Away 6/23/2022 Marlins - Away

Regional restrictions apply.