How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Padres rank 14th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
- The Padres have the No. 6 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (313 total runs).
- The Padres' .319 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.
- The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Rockies have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 294.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .323.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado paces the Padres with 11 home runs and 44 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .327.
- Machado's home runs place him 38th in the majors, and he ranks 11th in RBI.
- Jurickson Profar is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.
- Profar ranks 63rd in homers in MLB and 32nd in RBI.
- Jake Cronenworth has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 walks while hitting .251.
- Eric Hosmer is hitting .284 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 16 and runs batted in with 49.
- In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks 10th in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .267 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
- Blackmon ranks 45th in home runs and 37th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Connor Joe is slashing .273/.365/.401 this season for the Rockies.
- Brendan Rodgers is batting .249 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
Padres and Rockies Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/13/2022
Cubs
W 4-1
Away
6/14/2022
Cubs
W 12-5
Away
6/15/2022
Cubs
W 19-5
Away
6/16/2022
Cubs
W 6-4
Away
6/17/2022
Rockies
L 10-4
Away
6/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/23/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Padres
W 4-2
Away
6/14/2022
Guardians
L 4-3
Home
6/15/2022
Guardians
L 7-5
Home
6/16/2022
Guardians
L 4-2
Home
6/17/2022
Padres
W 10-4
Home
6/18/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/19/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/21/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/22/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/23/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/24/2022
Twins
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
18
2022
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:10
PM/EST
