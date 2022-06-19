How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Padres rank 14th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
  • The Padres have the No. 6 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (313 total runs).
  • The Padres' .319 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.
  • The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 294.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .323.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado paces the Padres with 11 home runs and 44 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .327.
  • Machado's home runs place him 38th in the majors, and he ranks 11th in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.
  • Profar ranks 63rd in homers in MLB and 32nd in RBI.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 walks while hitting .251.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .284 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 16 and runs batted in with 49.
  • In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks 10th in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .267 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
  • Blackmon ranks 45th in home runs and 37th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .273/.365/.401 this season for the Rockies.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .249 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Padres and Rockies Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Cubs

W 4-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cubs

W 12-5

Away

6/15/2022

Cubs

W 19-5

Away

6/16/2022

Cubs

W 6-4

Away

6/17/2022

Rockies

L 10-4

Away

6/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/23/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

6/14/2022

Guardians

L 4-3

Home

6/15/2022

Guardians

L 7-5

Home

6/16/2022

Guardians

L 4-2

Home

6/17/2022

Padres

W 10-4

Home

6/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/19/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/21/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch LA Galaxy II at Sacramento Republic FC

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) shoots the ball against the Nashville SC during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) dribbles the ball against Orlando City SC defender Kyle Smith (24) during the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18544165 (1)
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
imago1001533790h
Boxing

How to Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18453128
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Real Salt Lake

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
imago1012671698h
CFL Football

How to Watch Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Edmonton Elks

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy