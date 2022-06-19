How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar ready for the final of a three-game series against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field.
Padres vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Padres' .243 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Padres are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (317 total).
- The Padres are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- The Rockies have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 299.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .323.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (12), runs batted in (46) and has put up a team-high batting average of .329.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Machado ranks 29th in home runs and 11th in RBI.
- Jurickson Profar is hitting .249 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.
- Profar is 64th in homers and 35th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Jake Cronenworth has 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .255.
- Eric Hosmer has 12 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks while batting .283.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 51.
- Among all batters in MLB, Cron ranks eighth in homers and fourth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .327. He's slugging .475 on the year.
- Blackmon ranks 41st in home runs and 28th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
- Connor Joe has 66 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.359/.394.
- Brendan Rodgers has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .382 on the year.
Padres and Rockies Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Cubs
W 12-5
Away
6/15/2022
Cubs
W 19-5
Away
6/16/2022
Cubs
W 6-4
Away
6/17/2022
Rockies
L 10-4
Away
6/18/2022
Rockies
L 5-4
Away
6/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/23/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/24/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Guardians
L 4-3
Home
6/15/2022
Guardians
L 7-5
Home
6/16/2022
Guardians
L 4-2
Home
6/17/2022
Padres
W 10-4
Home
6/18/2022
Padres
W 5-4
Home
6/19/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/21/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/22/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/23/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/24/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/25/2022
Twins
-
Away
