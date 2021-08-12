How to Watch Rockies at Giants

The Giants will look to keep their lead at the top of the NL West with a trap game matchup against the Rockies on Thursday night.

One of the biggest surprises that we have seen throughout the 2021 MLB season has been the fact that the San Francisco Giants are still leading the National League West division. Prior to the start of the season, very few would have picked the Giants ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers. There is still plenty of the season left to be played, but the Giants have shown no sign of slowing down.

Heading into their Thursday night showdown with the Colorado Rockies, the Giants have to know that this is the definition of a trap game. Even though the Rockies are just 51-63 at this point in the season. Their postseason hopes are gone, but they can still try to help spoil things for the Giants.

To start this four-game series with the Rockies, the Giants are scheduled to start Logan Webb on the mound. The 24-year-old has compiled a 5-3 record to go along with a 3.19 ERA. He has had a quality season thus far and has a very high-powered offense backing him up.

On the other side of the diamond, the Rockies will start German Marquez. He currently has a 10-8 record this season and has recorded a 3.42 ERA. Both pitchers are more than capable of putting together a shutdown performance.

It will be interesting to see what ends up happening in this series. The Rockies are no pushover, regardless of what their record looks like. San Francisco needs to take this game series to keep their lead intact at the top of the NL West.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:45pm ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can stream the Rockies at Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Make sure to tune into this one. The Rockies may not be a playoff contender, but they're still a good team. With the Giants trying to maintain their division lead, this game should be entertaining.

Regional restrictions may apply.