How to Watch Rockies at Giants

The Rockies and Giants are set to take each other on in the second game of their four-game series on Friday night.

While the Giants are still at the top of the National League West and appear destined to compete in the postseason, the Rockies are not in playoff contention. San Francisco sports a 74-41 record coming into this game, while the Rockies are just 51-64.

Heading into tonight's game, the Giants hold a five-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. At the beginning of the year, most expected that the Dodgers would win the division with the stacked roster they have put together.

As for the Rockies, prior to the season, no one knew exactly what to expect. Some thought they would be a playoff contender, while others didn't. Even though they won't make the postseason this year, they are a franchise that has a chance to turn things around quickly.

During the first game of the series, the Giants took a 7-0 win in dominant fashion.

In tonight's game, the Giants are set to start Anthony DeSclafani on the mound. He has a 10-5 record this season to go along with a 3.28 ERA. Any time he hits the mound, San Francisco likes its chances to pick up a win.

On the other side of the mound, the Rockies will start Austin Gomber. He is 9-6 this year with a 3.79 ERA. Both of these pitchers are more than capable of putting together quality starts at a high level.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW

You can stream the Rockies at Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Make sure to tune in as the Giants look to maintain their lead at the top of the NL West. The Rockies will do everything in their power to spoil their division rival's night.

