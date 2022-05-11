How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants versus Colorado Rockies game on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Darin Ruf and Jose Iglesias.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Giants have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.241).
- The Giants have the No. 3 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (139 total runs).
- The Giants rank sixth in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .259 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 130 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks second in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- The Giants are lead in runs batted in by Wilmer Flores with a mark of 19, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .270.
- Flores' home runs rank him 73rd in the majors, and he ranks 17th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada has six doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .238.
- Estrada is 120th in homers and 27th in RBI in the majors.
- Brandon Crawford has five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .221.
- Joc Pederson has collected a team-best six home runs.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.300), home runs (nine) and runs batted in (24) this season.
- Cron is first in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Connor Joe has 31 hits and an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .477 this season.
- Joe is 42nd among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 99th in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- Iglesias is batting .329 with an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.
Giants and Rockies Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/5/2022
Cardinals
L 7-1
Home
5/6/2022
Cardinals
L 3-2
Home
5/7/2022
Cardinals
W 13-7
Home
5/8/2022
Cardinals
W 4-3
Home
5/9/2022
Rockies
W 8-5
Home
5/10/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/11/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/14/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/15/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/5/2022
Nationals
W 9-7
Home
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-1
Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-1
Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-0
Away
5/9/2022
Giants
L 8-5
Away
5/10/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/16/2022
Giants
-
Home
