How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank seventh in the league with a .244 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 4.9 runs per game (148 total runs).
  • The Giants rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .260 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 132 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores paces the Giants with 19 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .270.
  • Including all batters in MLB, Flores ranks 75th in homers and 19th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada has seven doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .245.
  • Estrada is 123rd in home runs and 27th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Brandon Crawford is batting .222 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Joc Pederson has hit a team-high six home runs.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 24.
  • In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks first in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .289 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.
  • Overall, Joe ranks 48th in home runs and 104th in RBI this season.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .282 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.333) this season.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/6/2022

Cardinals

L 3-2

Home

5/7/2022

Cardinals

W 13-7

Home

5/8/2022

Cardinals

W 4-3

Home

5/9/2022

Rockies

W 8-5

Home

5/10/2022

Rockies

W 9-2

Home

5/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/6/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-1

Away

5/7/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-1

Away

5/8/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-0

Away

5/9/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

5/10/2022

Giants

L 9-2

Away

5/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/16/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL
Baseball

Steubenville vs. Edison stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
imago0027878729h
College Softball

How to Watch SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Florida

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago0040215737h
College Softball

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
USATSI_18243200
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Padres

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) exchanges high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy