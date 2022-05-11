How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Giants rank seventh in the league with a .244 batting average.
- The Giants have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 4.9 runs per game (148 total runs).
- The Giants rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .260 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 132 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores paces the Giants with 19 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .270.
- Including all batters in MLB, Flores ranks 75th in homers and 19th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada has seven doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .245.
- Estrada is 123rd in home runs and 27th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Brandon Crawford is batting .222 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Joc Pederson has hit a team-high six home runs.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 24.
- In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks first in home runs and fourth in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .289 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.
- Overall, Joe ranks 48th in home runs and 104th in RBI this season.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .282 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.333) this season.
Giants and Rockies Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/6/2022
Cardinals
L 3-2
Home
5/7/2022
Cardinals
W 13-7
Home
5/8/2022
Cardinals
W 4-3
Home
5/9/2022
Rockies
W 8-5
Home
5/10/2022
Rockies
W 9-2
Home
5/11/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/14/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/15/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-1
Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-1
Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-0
Away
5/9/2022
Giants
L 8-5
Away
5/10/2022
Giants
L 9-2
Away
5/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/16/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
