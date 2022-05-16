How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Senzatela will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies in the first of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants and Luis Gonzalez on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022

Monday, May 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Giants have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.244).

The Giants score the fifth-most runs in baseball (169 total, 5.0 per game).

The Giants have a league-leading .328 on-base percentage.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .261 batting average.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 160 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has put up a team-high batting average of .266 and paces the Giants in runs batted in with a mark of 19.

Flores' home runs place him 100th in MLB, and he ranks 42nd in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is batting .238 with seven doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Estrada is 153rd in home runs and 51st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Brandon Crawford is hitting .211 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Joc Pederson has swatted a team- leading seven home runs.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 25.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cron ranks fifth in homers and ninth in RBI.

Connor Joe is batting .282 with an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Overall, Joe is 62nd in homers and 147th in RBI this year.

Charlie Blackmon has 25 hits this season and a slash line of .217/.274/.400.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .313 batting average.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Rockies W 9-2 Home 5/11/2022 Rockies W 7-1 Home 5/13/2022 Cardinals W 8-2 Away 5/14/2022 Cardinals L 4-0 Away 5/15/2022 Cardinals L 15-6 Away 5/16/2022 Rockies - Away 5/17/2022 Rockies - Away 5/18/2022 Rockies - Away 5/20/2022 Padres - Home 5/21/2022 Padres - Home 5/22/2022 Padres - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Giants L 9-2 Away 5/11/2022 Giants L 7-1 Away 5/13/2022 Royals L 14-10 Home 5/14/2022 Royals W 10-4 Home 5/15/2022 Royals L 8-7 Home 5/16/2022 Giants - Home 5/17/2022 Giants - Home 5/18/2022 Giants - Home 5/20/2022 Mets - Home 5/21/2022 Mets - Home 5/22/2022 Mets - Home

Regional restrictions apply.