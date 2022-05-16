How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Senzatela will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies in the first of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants and Luis Gonzalez on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.244).
  • The Giants score the fifth-most runs in baseball (169 total, 5.0 per game).
  • The Giants have a league-leading .328 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .261 batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 160 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has put up a team-high batting average of .266 and paces the Giants in runs batted in with a mark of 19.
  • Flores' home runs place him 100th in MLB, and he ranks 42nd in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .238 with seven doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Estrada is 153rd in home runs and 51st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Brandon Crawford is hitting .211 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Joc Pederson has swatted a team- leading seven home runs.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 25.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Cron ranks fifth in homers and ninth in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .282 with an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
  • Overall, Joe is 62nd in homers and 147th in RBI this year.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 25 hits this season and a slash line of .217/.274/.400.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .313 batting average.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Rockies

W 9-2

Home

5/11/2022

Rockies

W 7-1

Home

5/13/2022

Cardinals

W 8-2

Away

5/14/2022

Cardinals

L 4-0

Away

5/15/2022

Cardinals

L 15-6

Away

5/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/20/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/21/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Giants

L 9-2

Away

5/11/2022

Giants

L 7-1

Away

5/13/2022

Royals

L 14-10

Home

5/14/2022

Royals

W 10-4

Home

5/15/2022

Royals

L 8-7

Home

5/16/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

