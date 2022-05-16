How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Antonio Senzatela will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies in the first of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants and Luis Gonzalez on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Giants have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.244).
- The Giants score the fifth-most runs in baseball (169 total, 5.0 per game).
- The Giants have a league-leading .328 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies lead baseball with a .261 batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 160 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has put up a team-high batting average of .266 and paces the Giants in runs batted in with a mark of 19.
- Flores' home runs place him 100th in MLB, and he ranks 42nd in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .238 with seven doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Estrada is 153rd in home runs and 51st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Brandon Crawford is hitting .211 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Joc Pederson has swatted a team- leading seven home runs.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 25.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Cron ranks fifth in homers and ninth in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .282 with an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
- Overall, Joe is 62nd in homers and 147th in RBI this year.
- Charlie Blackmon has 25 hits this season and a slash line of .217/.274/.400.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .313 batting average.
Giants and Rockies Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Rockies
W 9-2
Home
5/11/2022
Rockies
W 7-1
Home
5/13/2022
Cardinals
W 8-2
Away
5/14/2022
Cardinals
L 4-0
Away
5/15/2022
Cardinals
L 15-6
Away
5/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/20/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/21/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/22/2022
Padres
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Giants
L 9-2
Away
5/11/2022
Giants
L 7-1
Away
5/13/2022
Royals
L 14-10
Home
5/14/2022
Royals
W 10-4
Home
5/15/2022
Royals
L 8-7
Home
5/16/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/20/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/21/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/22/2022
Mets
-
Home
