How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Sam Hilliard (22) and second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) and first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrate defeating the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants will square off against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.245).
  • The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging five runs per game (176 total).
  • The Giants rank second in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .262 batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 166.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada has seven doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .248.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Estrada is 75th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.
  • Wilmer Flores' 20 RBI and .261 batting average both pace his team.
  • Flores ranks 104th in homers in MLB and 34th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson has seven home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Brandon Crawford is batting .203 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine, runs batted in with 27 and his batting average of .311 is also best on his team.
  • In all of MLB, Cron ranks sixth in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .281 with an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .445 this season.
  • Joe is 67th in homers and 151st in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .271 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
  • Ryan McMahon has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .355. He's slugging .431 on the year.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Rockies

W 7-1

Home

5/13/2022

Cardinals

W 8-2

Away

5/14/2022

Cardinals

L 4-0

Away

5/15/2022

Cardinals

L 15-6

Away

5/16/2022

Rockies

W 7-6

Away

5/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/20/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/21/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/23/2022

Mets

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Giants

L 7-1

Away

5/13/2022

Royals

L 14-10

Home

5/14/2022

Royals

W 10-4

Home

5/15/2022

Royals

L 8-7

Home

5/16/2022

Giants

L 7-6

Home

5/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
