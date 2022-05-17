How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

May 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Sam Hilliard (22) and second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) and first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrate defeating the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants will square off against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Giants have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.245).

The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging five runs per game (176 total).

The Giants rank second in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .262 batting average.

The Rockies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 166.

The Rockies have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Thairo Estrada has seven doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .248.

Among all MLB hitters, Estrada is 75th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.

Wilmer Flores' 20 RBI and .261 batting average both pace his team.

Flores ranks 104th in homers in MLB and 34th in RBI.

Joc Pederson has seven home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Brandon Crawford is batting .203 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine, runs batted in with 27 and his batting average of .311 is also best on his team.

In all of MLB, Cron ranks sixth in homers and sixth in RBI.

Connor Joe is batting .281 with an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .445 this season.

Joe is 67th in homers and 151st in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .271 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Ryan McMahon has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .355. He's slugging .431 on the year.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Rockies W 7-1 Home 5/13/2022 Cardinals W 8-2 Away 5/14/2022 Cardinals L 4-0 Away 5/15/2022 Cardinals L 15-6 Away 5/16/2022 Rockies W 7-6 Away 5/17/2022 Rockies - Away 5/18/2022 Rockies - Away 5/20/2022 Padres - Home 5/21/2022 Padres - Home 5/22/2022 Padres - Home 5/23/2022 Mets - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Giants L 7-1 Away 5/13/2022 Royals L 14-10 Home 5/14/2022 Royals W 10-4 Home 5/15/2022 Royals L 8-7 Home 5/16/2022 Giants L 7-6 Home 5/17/2022 Giants - Home 5/18/2022 Giants - Home 5/20/2022 Mets - Home 5/21/2022 Mets - Home 5/22/2022 Mets - Home 5/23/2022 Pirates - Away

