How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants face C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Giants rank third in MLB with a .248 batting average.
- The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.2 runs per game (186 total).
- The Giants' .331 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
- No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
- The Rockies have scored 173 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .330.
Giants Impact Players
- Estrada has collected a team-leading 20 runs batted in.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Estrada is 168th in home runs and 41st in RBI.
- Wilmer Flores has 20 runs batted in while hitting .261. Each pace his team.
- Flores is 111th in home runs and 41st in RBI in the majors.
- Brandon Crawford has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .220.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .281 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine, runs batted in with 28 and his batting average of .321 is also best on his team.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Cron ranks seventh in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .273 with an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.
- Joe is currently 72nd in homers and 160th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 27 base hits, an OBP of .276 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- Ryan McMahon has collected 34 hits this season and has an OBP of .359. He's slugging .441 on the year.
Giants and Rockies Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Cardinals
W 8-2
Away
5/14/2022
Cardinals
L 4-0
Away
5/15/2022
Cardinals
L 15-6
Away
5/16/2022
Rockies
W 7-6
Away
5/17/2022
Rockies
W 10-7
Away
5/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/20/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/21/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/22/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/23/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/24/2022
Mets
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Royals
L 14-10
Home
5/14/2022
Royals
W 10-4
Home
5/15/2022
Royals
L 8-7
Home
5/16/2022
Giants
L 7-6
Home
5/17/2022
Giants
L 10-7
Home
5/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/20/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/21/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/22/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/24/2022
Pirates
-
Away
