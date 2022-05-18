How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants face C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank third in MLB with a .248 batting average.
  • The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.2 runs per game (186 total).
  • The Giants' .331 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored 173 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .330.

Giants Impact Players

  • Estrada has collected a team-leading 20 runs batted in.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Estrada is 168th in home runs and 41st in RBI.
  • Wilmer Flores has 20 runs batted in while hitting .261. Each pace his team.
  • Flores is 111th in home runs and 41st in RBI in the majors.
  • Brandon Crawford has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .220.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .281 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with nine, runs batted in with 28 and his batting average of .321 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Cron ranks seventh in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .273 with an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.
  • Joe is currently 72nd in homers and 160th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 27 base hits, an OBP of .276 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
  • Ryan McMahon has collected 34 hits this season and has an OBP of .359. He's slugging .441 on the year.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Cardinals

W 8-2

Away

5/14/2022

Cardinals

L 4-0

Away

5/15/2022

Cardinals

L 15-6

Away

5/16/2022

Rockies

W 7-6

Away

5/17/2022

Rockies

W 10-7

Away

5/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/20/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/21/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/23/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Royals

L 14-10

Home

5/14/2022

Royals

W 10-4

Home

5/15/2022

Royals

L 8-7

Home

5/16/2022

Giants

L 7-6

Home

5/17/2022

Giants

L 10-7

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

How To Watch

May
18
2022

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
