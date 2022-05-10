How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants play Connor Joe and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Monday. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants score the fourth-most runs in baseball (131 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Giants are seventh in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .258 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 125.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks second in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores has put up a team-best batting average of .271 and paces the Giants in runs batted in with a mark of 19.
- Flores ranks 71st in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .235 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Estrada ranks 116th in home runs and 31st in RBI so far this year.
- Joc Pederson leads the Giants with six long balls.
- Brandon Crawford is hitting .226 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron is batting .311 with nine home runs and 24 RBI. All three of those stats lead Colorado hitters this season.
- Cron's home run total places him first in the big leagues, and he ranks third in RBI.
- Joe is batting .267 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.
- Overall, Joe ranks 41st in homers and 98th in RBI this year.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- Randal Grichuk is batting .306 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .482 this season.
Giants and Rockies Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Dodgers
L 9-1
Away
5/5/2022
Cardinals
L 7-1
Home
5/6/2022
Cardinals
L 3-2
Home
5/7/2022
Cardinals
W 13-7
Home
5/8/2022
Cardinals
W 4-3
Home
5/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/10/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/11/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/14/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/15/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Nationals
W 5-2
Home
5/5/2022
Nationals
W 9-7
Home
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-1
Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-1
Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-0
Away
5/9/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/10/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
9
2022
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)