How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants play Connor Joe and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Monday. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Giants score the fourth-most runs in baseball (131 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Giants are seventh in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .258 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 125.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has put up a team-best batting average of .271 and paces the Giants in runs batted in with a mark of 19.
  • Flores ranks 71st in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .235 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Estrada ranks 116th in home runs and 31st in RBI so far this year.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with six long balls.
  • Brandon Crawford is hitting .226 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .311 with nine home runs and 24 RBI. All three of those stats lead Colorado hitters this season.
  • Cron's home run total places him first in the big leagues, and he ranks third in RBI.
  • Joe is batting .267 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.
  • Overall, Joe ranks 41st in homers and 98th in RBI this year.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
  • Randal Grichuk is batting .306 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Dodgers

L 9-1

Away

5/5/2022

Cardinals

L 7-1

Home

5/6/2022

Cardinals

L 3-2

Home

5/7/2022

Cardinals

W 13-7

Home

5/8/2022

Cardinals

W 4-3

Home

5/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Home

5/5/2022

Nationals

W 9-7

Home

5/6/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-1

Away

5/7/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-1

Away

5/8/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-0

Away

5/9/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/10/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

