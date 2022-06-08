How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Jun 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) hits a home run in the fifth inn against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Tuesday at Oracle Park against Carlos Rodon, who is the named starter for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Giants' .244 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.2 runs per game (273 total).

The Giants are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Rockies' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 253.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has collected a team-leading 31 runs batted in.

Including all major league hitters, Flores is 74th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Joc Pederson has racked up a team-best 13 home runs.

Thairo Estrada is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with a team-leading batting average of .279.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (14) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .295.

Cron is fifth in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .415 on the year.

Blackmon is currently 44th in home runs and 62nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Connor Joe has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .360 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Rodgers has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .428 on the year.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Phillies L 6-5 Away 6/2/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Away 6/3/2022 Marlins W 15-6 Away 6/4/2022 Marlins L 5-4 Away 6/5/2022 Marlins W 5-1 Away 6/7/2022 Rockies - Home 6/8/2022 Rockies - Home 6/9/2022 Rockies - Home 6/10/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/11/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/12/2022 Dodgers - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Marlins W 13-12 Home 6/2/2022 Braves L 13-6 Home 6/3/2022 Braves L 3-1 Home 6/4/2022 Braves L 6-2 Home 6/5/2022 Braves L 8-7 Home 6/7/2022 Giants - Away 6/8/2022 Giants - Away 6/9/2022 Giants - Away 6/10/2022 Padres - Away 6/11/2022 Padres - Away 6/11/2022 Padres - Away

