How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) collides with the outfield wall pursuing a hit by Colorado Rockies designated hitter Connor Joe (9) during the first inning at Oracle Park. The hit was ruled a home run after a crew chief review. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies head into a matchup with Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Giants are 14th in the league with a .243 batting average.
  • The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (276 total).
  • The Giants rank fourth in the league with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 258 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has racked up a team-leading 33 runs batted in.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Flores' home runs place him 55th, and his RBI tally places him 20th.
  • Pederson has shown his power as he leads his team with 13 home runs.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a mark of .275.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (14) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .291.
  • Cron ranks fifth in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Blackmon is batting .246 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.
  • Blackmon is 38th in homers and 45th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Connor Joe has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .418 on the year.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Away

6/3/2022

Marlins

W 15-6

Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

W 5-1

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Braves

L 13-6

Home

6/3/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Home

6/4/2022

Braves

L 6-2

Home

6/5/2022

Braves

L 8-7

Home

6/7/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

6/8/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/9/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/12/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
