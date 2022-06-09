How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies head into a matchup with Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Giants are 14th in the league with a .243 batting average.
- The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (276 total).
- The Giants rank fourth in the league with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 258 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks third in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has racked up a team-leading 33 runs batted in.
- Among all batters in MLB, Flores' home runs place him 55th, and his RBI tally places him 20th.
- Pederson has shown his power as he leads his team with 13 home runs.
- Thairo Estrada is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a mark of .275.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (14) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .291.
- Cron ranks fifth in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Blackmon is batting .246 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.
- Blackmon is 38th in homers and 45th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Connor Joe has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
- Brendan Rodgers has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .418 on the year.
Giants and Rockies Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/2/2022
Marlins
L 3-0
Away
6/3/2022
Marlins
W 15-6
Away
6/4/2022
Marlins
L 5-4
Away
6/5/2022
Marlins
W 5-1
Away
6/7/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Home
6/8/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/11/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/2/2022
Braves
L 13-6
Home
6/3/2022
Braves
L 3-1
Home
6/4/2022
Braves
L 6-2
Home
6/5/2022
Braves
L 8-7
Home
6/7/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Away
6/8/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/9/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/12/2022
Padres
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)