How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) hits a single resulting in a run on a fielding error by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Webb gets the nod for the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Oracle Park against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .242 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 5.1 runs per game (278 total runs).
  • The Giants rank sixth in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 259.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has plated a team-high 33 runs batted in.
  • In all of baseball, Flores is 56th in homers and 22nd in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson has launched a team-high 13 home runs.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .273 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Mike Yastrzemski paces the Giants with a .288 batting average.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (14) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .286.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home run total is seventh and his RBI tally ranks eighth.
  • Blackmon has 50 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .437 this season.
  • Blackmon ranks 38th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 38th in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .272/.367/.417 this season for the Rockies.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .260 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Marlins

W 15-6

Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

W 5-1

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Home

6/4/2022

Braves

L 6-2

Home

6/5/2022

Braves

L 8-7

Home

6/7/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

6/8/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

6/9/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/12/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/14/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
9
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

