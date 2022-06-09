How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Logan Webb gets the nod for the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Oracle Park against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Giants' .242 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Giants have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 5.1 runs per game (278 total runs).
- The Giants rank sixth in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 259.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks third in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has plated a team-high 33 runs batted in.
- In all of baseball, Flores is 56th in homers and 22nd in RBI.
- Joc Pederson has launched a team-high 13 home runs.
- Thairo Estrada is hitting .273 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Mike Yastrzemski paces the Giants with a .288 batting average.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (14) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .286.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home run total is seventh and his RBI tally ranks eighth.
- Blackmon has 50 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .437 this season.
- Blackmon ranks 38th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 38th in RBI.
- Connor Joe is slashing .272/.367/.417 this season for the Rockies.
- Brendan Rodgers is batting .260 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
Giants and Rockies Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/3/2022
Marlins
W 15-6
Away
6/4/2022
Marlins
L 5-4
Away
6/5/2022
Marlins
W 5-1
Away
6/7/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Home
6/8/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Home
6/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/11/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/3/2022
Braves
L 3-1
Home
6/4/2022
Braves
L 6-2
Home
6/5/2022
Braves
L 8-7
Home
6/7/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Away
6/8/2022
Giants
L 2-1
Away
6/9/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/12/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/14/2022
Guardians
-
Home
