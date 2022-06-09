How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) hits a single resulting in a run on a fielding error by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Webb gets the nod for the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Oracle Park against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Giants' .242 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

The Giants have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 5.1 runs per game (278 total runs).

The Giants rank sixth in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 259.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has plated a team-high 33 runs batted in.

In all of baseball, Flores is 56th in homers and 22nd in RBI.

Joc Pederson has launched a team-high 13 home runs.

Thairo Estrada is hitting .273 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Mike Yastrzemski paces the Giants with a .288 batting average.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (14) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .286.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home run total is seventh and his RBI tally ranks eighth.

Blackmon has 50 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Blackmon ranks 38th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 38th in RBI.

Connor Joe is slashing .272/.367/.417 this season for the Rockies.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .260 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Marlins W 15-6 Away 6/4/2022 Marlins L 5-4 Away 6/5/2022 Marlins W 5-1 Away 6/7/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Home 6/8/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 6/9/2022 Rockies - Home 6/10/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/11/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/12/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/13/2022 Royals - Home 6/14/2022 Royals - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Braves L 3-1 Home 6/4/2022 Braves L 6-2 Home 6/5/2022 Braves L 8-7 Home 6/7/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 6/8/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 6/9/2022 Giants - Away 6/10/2022 Padres - Away 6/11/2022 Padres - Away 6/11/2022 Padres - Away 6/12/2022 Padres - Away 6/14/2022 Guardians - Home

